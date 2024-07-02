Anzeige
02.07.2024
GlobeNewswire
02.07.2024 14:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Zazz Energy of Sweden AB changes name to Circle Energy Sweden AB

As from July 3, 2024, Zazz Energy of Sweden ABwill change company name toCircle
Energy Sweden AB. ISIN Code will not change. 

Old company name:  Zazz Energy of Sweden AB
---------------------------------------------
New company name:  Circle Energy Sweden AB 
---------------------------------------------
Old Ticker:     ZAZZ B         
---------------------------------------------
New Ticker:     Circle B        
---------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code SE0017483175      
---------------------------------------------
                       
                       

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
