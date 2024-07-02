Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Zazz Energy of Sweden AB changes name to Circle Energy Sweden AB

As from July 3, 2024, Zazz Energy of Sweden ABwill change company name toCircle Energy Sweden AB. ISIN Code will not change. Old company name: Zazz Energy of Sweden AB --------------------------------------------- New company name: Circle Energy Sweden AB --------------------------------------------- Old Ticker: ZAZZ B --------------------------------------------- New Ticker: Circle B --------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code SE0017483175 --------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com