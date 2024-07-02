The top cyber security competition in the Eastern Hemisphere has been successfully concluded. Matrix Cup has achieved multiple "industry Top".

QINGDAO, China, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Matrix Cup Cyber Security Competition came to an end at the Qingdao International Convention Center. The competition set up three major tracks: Vulnerability Mining Competition, Artificial Intelligence (Large Model) Challenge, and Team Offensive and Defensive Competition, attracting more than 1,000 teams and nearly 3000 players from many countries around the world to jointly launch an attack on the 20 million prize.

It is reported that as the largest cyber security competition in the Eastern Hemisphere, with the highest prize money and the top offensive and defensive competitions, the Matrix Cup has set a number of "top" in the industry. In terms of track settings, the Matrix Cup has set up three major tracks and five major events, achieving full coverage of mainstream event types in the industry for the first time. In terms of team size, the Matrix Cup has attracted more than 1,000 teams and nearly 3,000 players from scientific research institutions and government and enterprise units around the world to sign up for the competition. It is worth mentioning that the proportion of female players in the Matrix Cup far exceeds that of similar events, and they fully demonstrated the charm of female hackers in the competition, and also achieved remarkable results. In terms of competition results, the Matrix Cup has made many breakthroughs in internationally renowned software and hardware products. In terms of technological innovation, the competition included innovative products such as large models into the target for the first time, and set up an AI (large model) track to cultivate AI practical talents at the same time. In addition, the competition staged a 3v3 man-machine competition to create a benchmark event for technological innovation of "safety + AI".

The Matrix Cup Cybersecurity Competition, based on the concept of "real network, real soldiers, real combat, and real training", aims at enhancing the practical capabilities of security talents through simulation of confrontation, simulation of infiltration, and simulation of attack and defense, and to identify system vulnerabilities and threats. The competition team showed a world-class level in the competition, and the players challenged mainstream applications such as network core devices, office products, cloud services, mobile devices, operating systems, browsers, and databases, as well as artificial AI large model applications through clever techniques such as joint exploitation of multiple vulnerabilities, reflecting the value of international network security attacks and competition.

In the future, the Matrix Cup will continue to take the responsibility of selecting and cultivating cybersecurity talents with practical capabilities, effectively contribute to the development of new quality productive forces.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2452816/image_5029886_41510308.jpg

