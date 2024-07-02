Nextech3D.AI Expands into Specialty Retail Ecommerce With the Largest Independent Crossbow Dealer in the USA, Wyvern Creations

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" and other major e-commerce retailers, announces the expansion of its 3D business into the specialty retail e-commerce sector with the onboarding of our new customer, Wyvern Creations , in business for 18 years. The Company sees the 3D industry it operates in accelerating. As online shopping continues to evolve, Nextech3D.AI's AI solutions are transforming how consumers interact with products, helping to drive a new era of immersive and interactive shopping experiences in ecommerce.

David Wilkins, owner of Wyvern Creations, comments "the response from our customers has been overwhelmingly positive towards the 3D AR supplied by Nextech3D.ai. With this 3D AR web-based shopping experience our online customers can view crossbows in their own home before purchasing, offering a significant enhancement over traditional web pages and reducing the need for physical store visits' '.David notes that the archery industry has been slow to adopt online purchasing. However, the integration of Nextech3D.AI's advanced 3D imaging technology has greatly enhanced the online shopping experience for customers, providing Wyvern Creations with a competitive advantage.

Hareesh Achi Head of 3D Model Production Comments "We are proud to showcase the intricate details of crossbows using our advanced quad mesh technology, enabling Wyvern Creations to engage their customers on their website like never before. One of the key benefits of Nextech3D.AI's 3D modeling solutions is the ease of integration of 3D and AR assets on customer websites. David highlighted the seamless experience of integrating 3D assets on Wyvern's website, which enabled a quick launch of the 3D experience for their customers. Wyvern Creations offers a wide range of crossbows, and the use of 3D imaging allows their customers to visualize and compare products realistically, including innovative applications like a video game tie-in."

Sample 3D asset integration on Wyvern website:

TenPoint TRX515 Crossbow | Wyvern Creations

TenPoint Siege 425 Crossbow | Wyvern Creations

Ravin R29X Crossbow Package - Wyvern Creations

Listen to some of the feedback on our customer Insights page:

Nextech3D.ai Reviews | Customer Testimonials (nextechar.com)

Nextech3D.AI, is continuously adding new industries and customers to its 3D modeling portfolio, expanding its customer base and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in online retail.

About Wyvern Creations

Wyvern Creations has been in business for 18 years, initially started as a home-based Internet business selling crossbows. Wyvern specializes in selling a variety of crossbows, scopes, arrows and broadheads.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers with patented 2D-3D technology. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB: ARWYF | CSE: ARWY | FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB: TGGLF | CSE: TGGL | FSE: Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

