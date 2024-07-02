Land Betterment Corporation: Land Betterment's Portfolio Company, eko Solutions, Expands Its Sustainable Accommodations

Additional eko Solutions up-cycled shipping container dwellings are now available for rent at Poplar Point Campground in Athens Alabama through Airbnb

Land Betterment Corporation, a Certified B Corporation and environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation, is pleased to share that its portfolio company, eko Solutions, continues to expand its glamping rental offerings at the Poplar Point Lakeside Park, in Athens, Alabama. These 1 bedroom/1 bathroom eko Outpost units offer a unique glamping experience, repurposing shipping containers homes from the 2021 Kentucky tornado relief efforts.

In response to increased demand for a unique glamping experience at the Poplar Point Lakeside Park, a countryside resort style community, eko Solutions is adding additional rental units bringing the total number of up-cycled shipping container glamping units to eleven. The Company initially started setting up glamping units in May of 2023 and has gradually increased the number of units and offerings as demand for unique stays has risen.

"Travelers are increasingly interested in alternatives to traditional hotels, seeking unique getaways. Our eko Solutions up-cycling shipping containers located at Poplar Point Campground in Athens Alabama are unique as well as contemporary. Our customers truly appreciate the range of amenities offered such as bass fishing at the nearby lake to enjoying the pool, general store, and lounge area on site," said Pete Rodriguez, President of eko Solutions.

Stetson Schaible, eko Solutions General Manager, added, "We've experienced a 10% increase in bookings from the 1st to 2nd quarter of 2024, and we anticipate even higher occupancy rates throughout the summer, driven by a variety of seasonal activities. The scheduled maintenance shutdowns at nearby electrical plants have attracted numerous out-of-town workers who need temporary housing. This has led to a significant rise in mid-term stays, typically ranging from 30 days to 3 months."

The nightly rate for the eko rental units averages $150, providing an affordable alternative to local hotels charging $200-$250 per night. Four popular eko Outpost units available for rent through Airbnb located near Wheeler Lake include:

As eko Solutions rapidly expands, it continues to offer a range of sustainable and energy-efficient dwelling solutions, for farming, commercial, recreational, residential and crisis recovery using customized up-cycled shipping containers. In addition to the Airbnb model at eko Outpost, eko Solutions offers an extensive line of shipping-container housing solutions to include mobile workstations, mobile bathrooms, mobile dog grooming, containerized food stands, hunting retreats and homes.

These sustainable and energy-efficient structures combine contemporary design with practicality.

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions is a Land Betterment portfolio company focusing on sustainable development utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our up-cycled shipping container structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for farming, residential, crisis recovery, commercial, and recreation use. To stay up to date on our innovations and get an insider's view of our daily operations visit our website ekosolutionsllc.com and follow us on our social platforms - Facebook LinkedIn X Instagram Tik Tok and YouTube.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with us on our social platforms - Facebook X Instagram and LinkedIn.

