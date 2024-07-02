Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2024) - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) ("Minaurum") is pleased to announce that the injunction (amparo) it filed to protect its Alamos project has been approved by the Mexican Federal Administrative Court (the "Court"), meaning that its 100% owned Alamos silver project remains unaffected in its entirety by the Mining Law Reform approved by the Mexican Congress in 2023.

"We are very pleased with the positive Court decision that protects our flagship Alamos silver project," stated Darrell Rader, President and CEO. "This ruling ensures that Alamos will continue to be governed by the Mexican Mining Law of 1992 and will not be subject to the uncertainties caused by the new Mining Law Reforms."

On May 9, 2023, the Mining Law Reform was approved by Mexican Congress and published in the Official Gazette. In response, Minaurum took steps to protect its Mexican projects by filing injunctions (amparos). The Company awaits further correspondence from the Court regarding the remainder of its Mexican project portfolio.

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is a Mexico-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100%-owned fully production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value to develop and acquire a pipeline of potential Tier One precious metals projects. Through a portfolio containing silver projects totaling 37,928 hectares; gold projects totaling 25,933 hectares; and copper projects totaling 12,856 hectares, Minaurum provides significant exposure to precious and base metals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darrell A. Rader"

Darrell A. Rader

President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Sunny Pannu - Investor Relations and Corporate Development Manager

(778) 330 0994 or via email at pannu@minaurum.com

