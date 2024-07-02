Powered by its 2023 growth, this program reinforces Akeneo's commitment to creating a world where every product interaction is an experience that guides consumers and professionals to the best purchase anytime, anywhere.

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2024) - Akeneo, the Product Experience (PX) company and leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, announced today the launch of a newly designed partner program for its app store and technology partners. Akeneo's App Store is the most connected and extensible Product Experience Management (PXM) marketplace allowing customers to activate product information in marketing, sales, and customer support channels, onboard new data sets, enrich product experiences with AI, and generally customize the Akeneo Product Cloud solution to meet their unique business needs.

"On the heels of the announcement of Akeneo Product Cloud, the launch of the new App Store Partner Program was the next obvious step to take in our mission of delivering value and flexibility to customers while providing new business opportunities for our partners," said Kristin Naragon, Chief Strategy Officer at Akeneo.

Since its inception, Akeneo has been committed to an ecosystem approach. Its partner program has always supported both system integrators and complementary technology providers. Now, this refreshed partner program will lend even more support to complementary ISVs interested in providing solutions for brands and retailers invested in a PX strategy.

Highlights of the new partner program include:

On-demand enablement videos via the Partner Akademy and a new Helpdesk for support questions related to app development

Enablement programming on joint value propositions and use cases

Co-marketing efforts like case studies, demo days and event sponsorship opportunities

"Our integration available on Akeneo App Store and partnership with Akeneo continues to deliver value for our joint customers, who are increasingly looking for a more integrated tech stack," said Nick Panagopoulos, VP Global Strategic Alliances at Transperfect. "Not only does the in-app App Store allow our customers to easily find our solution, it reduces the total cost of ownership to connect our two systems, which means greater satisfaction for our joint customers."

"With a growing number of companies taking a composable approach to their technology strategy, it's crucial for us to have integrations and strong relationships with key players in the space, like Akeneo," said Eli Finkelshteyn, Founder & CEO at Constructor, "When customers don't have to spend nearly as much time building and maintaining the connection between our two platforms, they can be more efficient and more effective with their tech stack, focusing their time on creating better experiences for their end customers and increasing revenue."

The new program was designed based on the successes of the Akeneo App Store, boasting over 200 integrations, that was announced in Spring 2022. Since this new platform was launched, customer adoption of apps has increased by 10X, representative of the trend towards more composable commerce. The team responsible for technology partnerships has expanded with key new hires in partner and program management, and the high adoption rate of the Unifai App led to Akeneo's successful acquisition of the startup in fall 2023.

As a long-standing member of the MACH Alliance, this commitment to an ecosystem approach helps customers to more quickly adopt a composable strategy either alongside large legacy technology or in a fully composable manner. In fact, 17 MACH Alliance-certified technology companies are already part of this program, with 12 having pre-built integrations in the Akeneo App Store, in addition to the pre-built integrations with ISVs like Salesforce, SAP and Adobe.

In short, Akeneo is making it easy for brands and retailers to invest in a PX strategy with whatever tech stack they have today or need in the future.

