Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2024) - Green Leaf Lab, a leading cannabis and hemp analytical laboratory, is thrilled to announce the launch of sampling kits for their Mail-in Hemp Program. This initiative aims to support consumer testing and safety by providing all the necessary tools to prepare and send hemp samples to Green Leaf laboratory for comprehensive testing.





Green Leaf Lab Launches Sampling Kits for National Mail-In Hemp Program



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8910/214902_photo-sampling-kit11-1024x1024.jpg

A Simple Solution for Big Changes

In an effort to make quality control testing more accessible, Green Leaf Lab's sampling kits are designed to simplify the process of submitting hemp samples for analysis. The kits include all essential materials to collect and securely send samples, ensuring that consumers can easily engage in responsible testing practices.

"At Green Leaf Lab, our mission is to promote and educate about the importance of legitimate quality control testing," said Briana Burke, General Manager of Green Leaf Lab. "By offering these sampling kits, we aim to ensure that hemp products are safe from heavy metals, pesticides, solvents, molds, and other contaminants. Sometimes, a simple solution can drive significant improvements in product safety and consumer confidence."

The new sampling kits are now available to consumers and businesses in both California, Oregon and nationwide. This expansion underscores Green Leaf Lab's commitment to enhancing product safety and quality across the hemp industry in these states.

About Green Leaf Lab

Founded in 2011, Green Leaf Lab is a minority woman-owned cannabis and hemp analytical laboratory based in Portland, Oregon. Known for its commitment to integrity and accuracy, Green Leaf Lab provides comprehensive testing services to ensure the safety and quality of cannabis and hemp products. In 2019, Green Leaf Lab expanded with a second facility in Sacramento, California, and continues to set industry standards through innovation and rigorous scientific methodologies.



To learn more, visit www.greenleaflabs.com



Media Contact:

Briana Burke

General Manager

503-444-0091

briana.burke@greenleaflabs.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214902

SOURCE: Green Leaf Lab