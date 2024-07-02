- Revenue increase of over 600%

Dallas, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2024) - Bemax Inc. (OTC Pink: BMXC), a private label development company with a focus on disposable diapers and women's hygienic sanitary products, is pleased to announce its financial results today for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter ended May 31, 2024.

Revenues in the fourth quarter ended May 31, 2024, were $117,405 compared to $8,100, the over 600% increase was due to the expansion of sales and distribution networks. The total gross margin from revenue stood at $64,430, compared to $980.00 in the prior year period. Total operating expenses were $141,919, compared to $434,320 in the prior year. The decrease was largely due to a reduction in warehousing and overall operating expenses.

"Today Bemax is reporting revenue of $117,405 for the fourth quarter, and we will continue to reach our business and revenue growth," said Taiwo Aimasiko, CEO, Bemax Inc. "During the fiscal year, we are thrilled to complete discussions with two OEM manufacturers, which, when fully consummated, will further increase our revenue potential. We are focused on providing the very best private label household products for our customers with an expanding distribution network and, in doing so bringing additional value to our shareholders, and we are poised for sustained revenue growth."

FY 2024 Financial Key Items (all comparisons to the prior year period)

Revenues were $117,405 compared to $8,100, the more than double revenue increase of over 600% year over year was primarily due to growth in expansion of sales network and direct shipment to customers from the factory at customers' expense with significant reduction in cost shipment.

Total operating expenses were $141,919 compared to $434,320 of prior year, the over 70% decrease was largely due to reduction in warehousing and overall operating expenses.

Total net loss reduces from $301,153 to $90,637, the over 200% reduction was due increase in revenue and other management expenses.

In fiscal year 2024, Bemax entered into discussions with two OEM manufacturers which when consummated will further reduce the overall cost of production, increase product quality and boost higher revenue in the current fiscal year.

About Bemax Inc.

About Bemax Inc. Bemax Inc. is a forward-thinking company dedicated to delivering top-quality disposable diapers and women's hygienic sanitary products. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Bemax continues to expand its product offerings and distribution network, aiming to exceed the expectations of its growing customer base. Bemax Inc. exports and distribute private label household products to the global emerging markets. www.bemaxinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

