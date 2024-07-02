While European travel hits its peak, PLAY offers flights under $100.

PLAY, a low-cost airline operating flights between the United States and Europe, today announced its lowest flight deal of the year, with $79 flights to Iceland and $99 flights to Dublin, Berlin, Paris, and London. While hot summer weather can be stifling, PLAY is cooling off flight fares to bring chilly fall getaways within reach. Travelers can book today through July 8, 2024 at midnight Eastern Time.

Travelers are feeling the heat of European travel, as temperatures are high and top attractions are busy during peak summer months. PLAY is bringing a "cool breeze" to European travel with flights under $100-perfect for stretching traveler's budgets and enabling them to recoup in new destinations after a hot summer. Dublin, Berlin, Paris, and London are now filled with summer crowds, and this deal enables travelers to book trips for "shoulder season," when tourism and temperatures lower. The $79 fares to Iceland and $99 flights to Europe are great for travelers to relax after a hot, busy summer and take advantage of more affordable prices and less-crowded attractions.

Trips during "shoulder season," typically September through November, are popular for enjoying fall scenery, fewer crowds, and fall and winter attractions. By spending less on airfare, travelers can unwind by the fireplace of their Dublin bed and breakfast, or grab a croissant by the Eiffel tower without the summer crowds. The tail end of shoulder season is also prime timing to visit Iceland to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights or visit the "Land of Fire and Ice" just in time to experience "the explosion of Yuletide joy." In addition to the deal, travelers can use PLAY's stayover option to double down on this deal by visiting two destinations for the price of one! They can choose to add up to 10 days in Iceland on the departing or returning flight, expanding their travel experience without increasing their flight budget.

"European travel is hot this summer, and many prices have risen," said PLAY CEO Einar Örn Ólafsson. "PLAY always offers affordable fares, and this is our lowest deal yet to bring travel to Iceland and Europe within reach. These 'cooled off' prices will enable travelers to take advantage of shoulder season, with cooler temperatures and iconic destinations with fewer crowds."

This deal includes the airline's Basic Bundle, a streamlined travel option with a small personal item included in their discounted fare. The deal runs today through July 8, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. It's valid for one-way flights on roundtrip bookings to Iceland, Dublin, Berlin, Paris, and London between September and December, 2024. Price is inclusive of all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply, additional details of this promotion are available at www.flyplay.com/terms-for-advertised-fares.

About PLAY

PLAY is a low-cost airline operating flights between Iceland and Europe, and North America. Founded in Reykjavík in 2019 by a management team with significant experience in the aviation industry, the company operates a fleet of 10 Airbus A321NEO and A320NEO aircraft, offering streamlined, no-frills service that allows travelers to "pay less, play more." Safety comes first for PLAY. On-time performance, simplicity, happiness and low prices are the airline's core principles. In its first year of operations in the United States, PLAY has achieved milestones that have distinguished it as the best low-cost airline in Northern Europe by Skytrax, as well as Start-Up of the Year by CAPA.

The airline seeks to enable passengers to see the world, but not without considering its environmental impact. PLAY is being developed with sustainability initiatives and benchmarks in place to track and reduce fuel consumption, offset carbon emissions, and limit waste. Learn more or book a flight at www.flyplay.com.

