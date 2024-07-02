Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Train Alliance Sweden AB (publ) changes name to Train Alliance AB (publ)

As from July 3, 2024, Train Alliance Sweden AB (publ) will change company name to Train Alliance AB (publ). ISIN Code will not change. Old company name: Train Alliance Sweden AB (publ) ---------------------------------------------------- New company name: Train Alliance AB (publ) ---------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code SE0020540144 ---------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com