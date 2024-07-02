Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Das ist der Kickoff für die NuGen Medical Börsenparty?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EJD7 | ISIN: SE0020540144 | Ticker-Symbol: 7EF
Frankfurt
02.07.24
08:30 Uhr
1,610 Euro
-0,010
-0,62 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAIN ALLIANCE SWEDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAIN ALLIANCE SWEDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
02.07.2024 15:10 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Train Alliance Sweden AB (publ) changes name to Train Alliance AB (publ)

As from July 3, 2024, Train Alliance Sweden AB (publ) will change company name
to Train Alliance AB (publ). ISIN Code will not change. 

Old company name:  Train Alliance Sweden AB (publ)
----------------------------------------------------
New company name:  Train Alliance AB (publ)    
----------------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code SE0020540144          
----------------------------------------------------
                          
                          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.