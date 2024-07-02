AMTD Digital Inc. ("AMTD Digital" or the "Company") (NYSE: HKD) proudly announced that, Prof. Timothy Tong, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, was honoured "Silver Bauhinia Star" by the Government of the Hong Kong SAR on July 1st, 2024. This is another important recognition to AMTD team following Dr. Calvin Choi, Founder of the new AMTD in 2016, being bestowed the "Knight Order of Arts and Letters", and Prof. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chairman of AMTD IDEA Group and Board Director of the Company being granted "Order of Canada", last year.

The Silver Bauhinia Star is the second Bauhinia Star rank in the honours system of Hong Kong, awarded to people who have taken a leading part in public affairs or voluntary work over a long period.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital solutions services, digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

