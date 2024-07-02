GB Sciences Signs Letter of Intent for a License to Develop and Market Their Cannabinoid-Based Parkinson's Formulation With Endopure Life Sciences

GB Sciences' Licensing Deal with Endopure Life Sciences will also include Rights to Develop and Market GB Sciences' Cannabinoid-based Treatments for a Suite of Neurological Disorders

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), a leading plant-inspired biopharmaceutical research and development company, has signed a letter of intent outlining terms for a licensing deal with Endopure Life Sciences, LLC, a company with experience in manufacturing and supplying cannabinoid-based treatments to the regulated markets of Brazil and within South America. GB Sciences is licensing a suite of cannabinoid-based treatments for neurological disorders to Endopure Life Sciences. Aging populations have caused increased demand for treatments of neurological disorders, such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, dementia, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy. The global market for treatments of neurological disorders is growing and is projected to hit $6.42 billion USD by 2032. New products that address this important market are urgently needed.



GB Sciences' Logo

"After the completion of our licensing deal, we look forward to bringing GB Sciences' new cannabinoid-based therapies for neurological disorders to market under our brand name in Brazil and South America, where we have a strong track record of providing trusted cannabinoid-based medicines," said Allen Voigt, CEO of Endopure Life Sciences. "GB Sciences is a good licensing partner, who provides scientific validation for their patented cannabinoid-based formulas."

"When finalized, this licensing deal will not only secure a royalty for GB Sciences on sales of its novel cannabinoid-based neurological products by Endopure Life Sciences in Brazil and South America, but also supply the capital to get GB Sciences' products into first-in-human trials in this region," said Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, president and chief science officer of GB Sciences. "The human data from these clinical trials in Brazil and South America can be used to supplement GB Sciences' efforts for U.S. FDA approvals. Also, the expedited regulatory pathways in Brazil and South America allow for valuable post-market data gathering, which further helps GB Sciences' regulatory approval efforts."

About Endopure Life Sciences, LLC

Endopure Life Sciences researches, develops, manufacturers, and distributes to more than 30 countries, some of the purest and most cost-effective natural cannabinoid Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and products, produced under stringent cGMP pharmaceutical quality standards, to deliver a premium quality natural cannabinoid solution to live a happier and healthier life.

Endopure recognized early on the lack of quality non-regulated, non-standardized CBD products within the industry. We strongly believe that safe, regulatory quality-controlled, naturally derived, CBD (Cannabidiol) API and Cannabinoid-based Products should be readily available to the industry and to health-conscious consumers. For more information, visit www.endopureusa.com.

About GB Sciences and GbS Global Biopharma

GB Sciences, Inc. is a plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and development company creating patented, disease-targeted formulations of cannabis- and other plant-inspired therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market through its Canadian subsidiary, GbS Global Biopharma, Inc. The "plant-inspired" active ingredients in its therapeutic mixtures are synthetic homologues that are identical to the original plant compounds but are produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices. GB Sciences' intellectual property portfolio contains 8 issued U.S. and 14 issued foreign patents, as well as 15 U.S. and 41 foreign patent-pending applications. In its drug development pipeline, GB Sciences has five preclinical phase product development programs. GB Sciences' lead program for Parkinson's disease is being prepared for a first-in-human clinical trial. GB Sciences' formulations for chronic pain are currently in preclinical animal studies with researchers at the National Research Council of Canada (NRC). Recently, the company has received positive preclinical animal results supporting their novel formulations for stress and anxiety based on animal studies at the NRC. The company has also received positive preclinical proof-of-concept data supporting its complex cannabinoid mixtures for the treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome based on preclinical studies at Michigan State University. GB Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. To learn more, visit www.gbsciences.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "should," "anticipates," "likely," "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Contact Information

Information at GB Sciences, Inc.

info@gbsciences.com

866.721.0297

SOURCE: GB Sciences, Inc.

