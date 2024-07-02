DuploCloud, Inc.: DuploCloud Announces AI Innovation and Insights for Startups

Summit to be held at Plug and Play Tech Center on July 18 in Santa Clara, California

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / DuploCloud, the industry pioneer for DevOps automation and built-in compliance, announced the "AI Innovation and Insights for Startups Summit" in partnership with Amazon Web Services and HubSpot for Startups. This exclusive gathering, set to take place on July 18th at 5:00 PM at the Plug and Play Tech Center in Santa Clara, California, promises an evening of networking and knowledge sharing for startup founders and leading innovators in Silicon Valley.





DuploCloud Logo

This event will feature an informative panel discussion on AI innovation, insights, and opportunities for startups. The discussion, moderated by Brian Sparkes, will also be recorded live for Silicon Valley Impact on KPCR 92.9 FM. Designed for both established entrepreneurs and budding startup founders, this event will be an unmissable opportunity to gain cutting-edge insights and connect with industry leaders.

Panel Speakers:

Venkat Thiruvengadam, CEO and Founder, DuploCloud

Anna Kropf, Senior Security Partner Strategist, AWS GSCA

John Lawrence, Area Manager, AWS SaaS team

Bill Reichert, Partner, Pegasus Ventures

Brian Sparkes, Host, Silicon Valley Impact

Event Agenda:

5:00 PM - 5:30 PM: Registration & Networking

5:30 PM - 6:30 PM: Welcome Food and Drinks at the Plug and Play Outdoor Patio

6:30 PM - 7:30 PM: Expert Panel Discussion

7:30 PM - 8:30 PM: Networking Session with Light Dinner and Drinks

To contact DuploCloud about the summit, visit https://duplocloud.com/company/contact-us/.

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry's only low-code/no-code DevOps Automation platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for all developers. Founded by the original engineers from Microsoft Azure and AWS, our software platform puts DevOps on autopilot, virtually eliminating the need for DevOps hiring and is tailor-made to empower developer self-service across growing startups, SMBs, and platform engineering teams. The DuploCloud platform translates high-level application specifications into meticulously managed cloud configurations, allowing organizations to streamline operations while maintaining rigorous security, availability, and compliance standards. Investors of the company include WestBridge Capital, StepStone Group, Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital. Learn more at https://duplocloud.com/.

Contact Information

Kate Pietrelli

PR

kate@pathadvisors.co

760-518-2633

