AMTD IDEA Group ("AMTD IDEA Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a NYSE and SGX-ST dual listed company and a subsidiary of AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group"), proudly announced that, Prof. Timothy Tong, Board Director of the Company, Chairman of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), and the CEO of AMTD Charity Foundation, was honoured "Silver Bauhinia Star" by the Government of the Hong Kong SAR on July 1st, 2024. This is another important recognition to AMTD team following Dr. Calvin Choi, Founder of the new AMTD in 2016 being bestowed the "Knight Order of Arts and Letters", and Prof. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chairman of AMTD IDEA Group and Board Director of AMTD Digital Inc. being granted "Order of Canada", last year.

The Silver Bauhinia Star is the second Bauhinia Star rank in the honours system of Hong Kong, awarded to people who have taken a leading part in public affairs or voluntary work over a long period.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and AMTD IDEA Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240702568155/en/

Contacts:

IR Office

AMTD IDEA Group

ir@amtdinc.com