Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2024) - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (OTC Pink: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2) ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") is pleased to report gallium and indium assay results from the selected drill core at its flagship Pulacayo-Paca silver-lead-zinc project ("Pulacayo-Paca Project") in Potosi department, Bolivia.

The results show extensive occurrences of gallium and indium in the assayed samples over a strike-length of approximately 750 meters that appear to be correlated to zinc. The Company is highly encouraged by the gallium and indium results and will continue to evaluate this potential. These elements could add significant value to any final concentrate produced from mining and processing activities.

A total of 199 core samples from 12 diamond drill holes were collected from the Pulacayo-Paca project and submitted to ALS Laboratory in Bolivia to assay for gallium and indium. The samples were selected because of their proximity to drill holes PUD 028, PUD 029, PUD 030 and PUD 031, whose samples were assayed by the previous operator for gallium and indium. Results from those drill holes included 99 meters of 27.8 g/t gallium and 9.7 g/t indium. (refer to Company News Release dated May 21, 2024).

The drill holes reported in the following tables were previously assayed for silver, lead and zinc only. It should be noted that only selected intervals were assayed for gallium and indium in this initial discovery test.

HOLE ID FROM m TO m WIDTH m Ag g/t Pb % Zn % Ga g/t In g/t PUD156 247.3 248 0.7 934 5.67 6.16 4.56 266.00 11PUD231 30 31 1 1 0.53 0.01 7.58 12.25 11PUD231 42 43 1 1 0.65 0.02 10.05 14.55 11PUD231 48 49 1 2 1.56 0.02 34.80 42.40 11PUD231 101 102 1 108 1.91 8.71 5.56 38.40 11PUD231 111 112 1 345 5.83 10.85 8.83 74.80 11PUD231 119 120 1 145 2.20 1.23 10.20 29.00 PUD069 254 255 1 40 1.10 5.44 4.61 11.15 PUD069 278 279 1 44 0.17 6.65 2.42 20.30 PUD069 290 291 1 98 0.91 1.20 2.57 17.75 PUD069 296 297 1 620 0.44 8.79 3.04 16.40 PUD069 310 311 1 169 0.24 7.73 7.08 219.00 11PUD220 84 85 1 74 2.67 2.95 2.61 14.50 PUD046 227 228 1 54 1.02 4.35 3.90 10.30 PUD046 233 234 1 93 1.62 3.82 7.29 21.60 PUD046 261 262 1 106 1.47 1.81 1.84 20.80 PUD046 267 268 1 314 1.71 2.44 2.53 20.00 PUD046 273 274 1 62 0.96 4.91 4.61 37.50 PUD046 279 280 1 56 0.51 5.48 5.45 32.70 PUD046 285 286 1 199 1.99 6.70 3.77 29.50 PUD046 291 292 1 786 10.95 3.59 5.74 51.00 PUD046 296 297 1 >100 0.83 >10000 2.05 12.40 PUD098 63 64.15 1.15 77 1.74 3.89 2.93 12.60 PUD098 154 155 1 44 0.71 5.84 5.18 43.40 PUD098 159 160 1 1.29 0.15 0.66 4.64 14.00 PUD098 184 185 1 41 0.94 5.43 2.52 12.90 PUD098 190 191 1 650 10.90 12.95 6.84 83.90 PUD187 316 317 1 15 0.06 1.63 3.27 13.25 PUD267 33.5 35 1.5 40 1.22 1.21 3.78 15.90

In the next table, the Company presents the silver, lead, and zinc assay results (previously reported by Apogee Minerals Ltd. and Silver Elephant) of the same drill holes which gallium and indium analysis were performed in 2024. The historic drill results show wide intersections of mineralization.

HOLE ID FROM m TO m WIDTH m TRUE WIDTH m Ag g/t Pb % Zn % PUD 156 241 278 37 22.78 74.65 0.33 0.82 including… 246.6 253 6.4 3.94 217.49 0.99 1.36 11PUD 231 21 23 2 0.94 199.5 9.35 0.06 11PUD 231 40 47 7 3.29 92 2.53 0.07 including… 45 46 1 0.47 407 6.72 0.07 101 106 5 2.35 54.4 1.07 3.32 109 114 5 2.35 96.4 1.77 4.7 117 120 3 1.41 79 1.37 4.45 PUD 069 276 306 30 22.98 413.9 3.59 1.2 11PUD 220 35.2 56 20.8 9.76 79.3 0.9 0.62 65 68 3 1.41 44.7 0.75 0.6 80 89 9 4.22 119.7 2.6 2.64 PUD 040 237 241 4 2.29 7.25 1.1 3.49 PUD 046 225 309 84 70.44 106.29 0.86 2.26 including… 284 303 19 15.93 258.47 1.8 2.85 PUD 187 315 317 2 1.53 13.5 0.08 1.74 324 326 2 1.53 7 0.01 1.14 PUD 267 31.5 67 35.5 25.10 54.3 4.31 0.92 including… 48 58 10 7.07 146.7 9.79 1.97 PUD 267 117 123 6 4.24 47.8 1.11 0.25 including… 121 122 1 0.71 238 3.61 0.86 127.5 131 3.5 2.47 1.3 1.45 0.25 139.5 142 2.5 1.77 2.4 1.68 0.2 PUD 271 123 126 3 2.12 1 0.005 0.012 PUD 098 178 215 37 29.93 48.8 1.06 2.9 Including… 189 193 14 11.33 304.4 5.15 10.69 PND 108 15 65 50 48.30 135 1.42 0.4 including… 33 57 24 23.18 200 2.12 0.6 and… 33 43 10 9.66 257 1.49 0.41 94 96 2 1.93 160 0.52 0.94 PND 110 9 182 173 122.33 95 1.4 1.63 incl… 9 98 89 62.93 279 1.17 1.28 and… 9 28 19 13.43 718 0.74 0.05 and… 9 12 3 2.12 145 0.9 0.07 and… 16 28 12 8.49 1085 0.71 0.04 and… 44 180 138 97.58 87 2.01 1.59 and… 44 46.5 2.5 1.77 111 1.09 0.61 and… 44 98 54 38.18 98 1.52 2.03 and… 52 54 2 1.41 115 1.33 1.61 and… 60 82 22 15.56 328 1.43 1.98 and… 61 65 4 2.83 1248 2.88 1.93 and… 86 94 8 5.66 270 2.74 2.83 and… 97 98 1 0.71 155 3.03 3.26

The locations of the latest sampled Pulacayo drill holes are shown on the map below, which also displays the 43-101 resource envelope of Pulacayo:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9008/215225_74d0d41a0404480b_002full.jpg

The Pulacayo-Paca project has a total indicated resource of 106.7 million ounces of silver, 1.4 billion pounds of zinc and 690 million pounds of lead (48Mt @ 69g/t Ag, 1.3% Zn, 0.7% Pb) published in the Technical Report dated October 13, 2020 and tabulated below.

Pulacayo-Paca Project Resource Estimate Oct 13, 2020* Deposit Category k Tonnes Ag M oz Zn M lbs Pb M lbs Pulacayo Indicated 26,350 70.2 903.7 386 Inferred 1,670 7.2 71.8 18.4 Paca Indicated 21,690 37 485.8 304.2 Inferred 3,395 6 51.1 43.7 Total Indicated 48,040 106.7 1,384.70 690.2 Inferred 5,065 13.1 122.8 61.9

*Combined Indicated Mineral Resources includes Pulacayo pit-constrained and out-of-pit plus only Paca pit-constrained resources. Oxide resources use a 50 g/t Ag cutoff. Sulfide resources use a 100 g/t Ag Eq cutoff. Ag Eq = Silver Equivalent (Recovered) = (Ag g/t*89.2%)+((Pb%*(US$0.95/lb. Pb/14.583 Troy oz./lb./US$17 per Troy oz. Ag)*(10,000*91.9%))+((Zn%*(US$1.16/lb. Zn/14.583 Troy oz./lb./US$17 per Troy oz. Ag)*(10,000*82.9%)). Sulphide zone metal recoveries of 89.2% for Ag, 91.9% for Pb, and 82.9% for Zn were used in the Silver Equivalent (Recovered) equation and reflect metallurgical testing results disclosed previously for the Pulacayo Deposit. Matthew Harrington P. Geo., Michael Cullen, P. Geo. and Osvaldo Arce, P. Geo are the independent Qualified Persons for the mineral resource estimate ("N.I. 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report for the Pulacayo Project Effectve Date October 13, 2020"). They have verified all data and the QA/QC methodology. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The full gallium and indium assay results are shown in the table below.

HOLE ID FROM m TO m WIDTH m Ag g/t Pb % Zn % Ga g/t In g/t PUD156 234 235 1 0.5 0.117 0.56 0.77 0.759 PUD156 240 241 1 8 0.004 0.188 1.32 6.74 PUD156 247.3 248 0.7 934 5.67 6.16 4.56 266 PUD156 253 254 1 26 0.297 0.769 1.1 6.67 PUD156 259 260 1 10 0.38 1.05 1.7 2.41 PUD156 264 265 1 497 1.015 0.441 0.99 6.47 PUD156 270 271 1 4 0.079 0.292 0.94 0.51 PUD156 276 277 1 3 0.154 0.702 0.86 3.76 PUD156 282 283 1 1 0.041 0.088 0.86 0.031 PUD156 288 289 1 3 0.121 0.405 0.83 0.096 11PUD231 12 13 1 0.5 0.0005 0.001 5.22 0.027 11PUD231 18 19 1 1 0.001 0.001 3.79 0.054 11PUD231 24 25 1 3 1.07 0.01 5.92 4.29 11PUD231 30 31 1 1 0.53 0.01 7.58 12.25 11PUD231 36 37 1 5 0.65 0.23 1.94 0.797 11PUD231 42 43 1 1 0.65 0.02 10.05 14.55 11PUD231 48 49 1 2 1.56 0.02 34.8 42.4 11PUD231 54 55 1 7 0.29 0.001 5.07 2.37 11PUD231 60 61 1 2 0.01 0.02 3.27 0.102 11PUD231 66 67 1 1 0.001 0.02 3.18 0.056 11PUD231 72 72.9 0.9 4 0.16 0.75 2.24 0.207 11PUD231 79 80 1 0.5 0.01 0.02 4.47 1.885 11PUD231 85 86 1 0.5 0.03 0.1 3.18 0.14 11PUD231 91 92 1 5 0.35 0.77 3.59 2.75 11PUD231 97 98 1 0.5 0.02 0.13 1.58 0.14 11PUD231 101 102 1 108 1.91 8.71 5.56 38.4 11PUD231 107 108 1 10 0.24 0.57 2.96 1.275 11PUD231 111 112 1 345 5.83 10.85 8.83 74.8 11PUD231 119 120 1 145 2.2 1.23 10.2 29 11PUD231 126 127 1 1 0.001 0.03 2.04 0.277 PUD069 92 93 1 0.5 0.02 0.09 1.84 0.041 PUD069 98 99 1 1 0.005 0.02 2.27 0.031 PUD069 104 105 1 1 0.06 0.34 1.88 0.108 PUD069 110 111 1 1 0.04 0.17 2.5 0.047 PUD069 116 117 1 0.5 0.005 0.01 3.1 0.039 PUD069 122 123 1 0.5 0.02 0.08 3.11 0.081 PUD069 128 129 1 18 0.53 5.13 4.12 4.58 PUD069 134 136 2 0.5 0.01 0.02 2.76 0.047 PUD069 146 148 2 1 0.08 0.57 2.1 0.454 PUD069 158 160 2 0.5 0.01 0.07 1.96 0.05 PUD069 170 172 2 1 0.005 0.03 3.38 0.049 PUD069 182 184 2 0.5 0.01 0.12 1.89 0.05 PUD069 194 196 2 2 0.06 0.21 2.47 0.21 PUD069 206 208 2 0.5 0.02 0.09 3.17 0.061 PUD069 218 220 2 1 0.02 0.07 1.86 0.035 PUD069 230 232 2 1 0.04 0.19 2.04 0.054 PUD069 242 243 1 0.5 0.03 0.16 1.47 0.044 PUD069 248 249 1 0.5 0.01 0.05 1.46 0.022 PUD069 254 255 1 40 1.1 5.44 4.61 11.15 PUD069 260 261 1 1 0.1 0.5 1.97 0.927 PUD069 268 269 1 2 0.14 0.38 1.74 0.473 PUD069 274 275 1 10 0.29 1.65 2.74 5.53 PUD069 278 279 1 44 0.17 6.65 2.42 20.3 PUD069 290 291 1 98 0.91 1.2 2.57 17.75 PUD069 296 297 1 620 0.44 8.79 3.04 16.4 PUD069 304 305 1 590 0.62 0.57 1.35 3.74 PUD069 310 311 1 169 0.24 7.73 7.08 219 PUD069 316 317 1 7 0.27 0.84 1.53 0.247 PUD069 322 323 1 5 0.24 1.14 1.54 0.207 PUD069 328 329 1 1 0.03 0.17 1.33 0.055 PUD069 334 335 1 0.5 0.005 0.03 1.37 0.046 PUD069 340 341 1 1 0.01 0.04 1 0.046 PUD069 346 347 1 1 0.01 0.05 1.1 0.048 11PUD220 20 21 1 0.5 0.0005 0.085 5.98 0.102 11PUD220 25 26 1 1 0.062 0.059 3.72 0.4 11PUD220 31 32 1 1 0.051 0.037 3.79 0.048 11PUD220 61 62 1 8 0.605 0.433 2.12 2.17 11PUD220 67 68 1 91 0.783 0.523 3.25 5.35 11PUD220 73 74 1 8 0.455 0.988 1.42 1.615 11PUD220 79 80 1 8 0.233 0.938 1.9 0.787 11PUD220 84 85 1 74 2.67 2.95 2.61 14.5 11PUD220 89 90 1 5 0.341 0.212 1.94 0.656 11PUD220 95 96 1 1 0.001 0.009 1.66 0.057 11PUD220 101 102 1 0.5 0.001 0.013 3.65 0.055 11PUD220 107 108 1 0.5 0.037 0.125 1.68 0.078 PUD040 4 6 2 0.5 0.07 0.01 3.07 0.388 PUD040 16 17 1 2 0.11 0.02 2.67 1.14 PUD040 22 23 1 0.5 0.02 0.06 3.08 0.035 PUD040 28 29 1 5 0.49 0.03 2.78 0.805 PUD040 34 35 1 3 0.25 0.02 2.23 0.278 PUD040 40 41 1 0.5 0.03 0.11 4.86 0.031 PUD040 46 47 1 1 0.11 0.48 2.71 0.05 PUD040 52 53 1 0.5 0.005 0.25 5.35 0.045 PUD040 58 59 1 0.5 0.005 0.71 8.2 0.051 PUD040 64 65 1 1 0.005 1.28 5.68 0.058 PUD040 70 72 2 0.5 0.005 0.36 2.88 0.023 PUD040 82 84 2 0.5 0.005 0.17 2.38 0.019 PUD040 94 96 2 1 0.005 0.52 2.16 0.021 PUD040 106 108 2 1 0.005 0.29 2.67 0.022 PUD040 118 120 2 1 0.005 0.1 2.02 0.022 PUD040 130 132 2 0.5 0.005 0.01 2.16 0.022 PUD040 142 144 2 0.5 0.005 0.005 1.42 0.019 PUD040 154 156 2 0.5 0.005 0.24 1.41 0.02 PUD040 166 168 2 0.5 0.005 0.01 1.4 0.016 PUD040 176 177 1 1 0.005 0.01 1.26 0.015 PUD040 182 183 1 0.5 0.005 0.01 0.56 0.01 PUD040 191 193 2 1 0.005 0.07 1 0.012 PUD040 203 204 1 0.5 0.005 0.1 1.02 0.022 PUD040 209 210 1 0.5 0.01 0.21 2.32 0.082 PUD040 215 216 1 1 0.005 0.06 2.84 0.097 PUD040 221 222 1 0.5 0.005 0.04 3.08 0.054 PUD040 227 228 1 0.5 0.06 0.19 2.44 0.071 PUD040 233 234 1 0.5 0.005 0.03 2.5 0.042 PUD040 239 240 1 13 2.01 6.27 1.45 0.036 PUD040 245 246 1 0.5 0.005 0.05 2.55 0.044 PUD040 251 252 1 0.5 0.03 0.1 2.23 0.033 PUD040 257 258 1 0.5 0.03 0.07 2.29 0.036 PUD046 153 154 1 4 0.21 1.23 2.05 0.496 PUD046 164 166 2 2 0.09 0.46 1.84 0.528 PUD046 176 178 2 2 0.06 0.35 2.49 0.445 PUD046 188 190 2 5 0.27 0.85 2.15 1.585 PUD046 200 202 2 2 0.09 0.39 1.49 0.417 PUD046 212 214 2 1 0.01 0.05 1.55 0.05 PUD046 221 222 1 4 0.06 0.34 1.33 1.51 PUD046 227 228 1 54 1.02 4.35 3.9 10.3 PUD046 233 234 1 93 1.62 3.82 7.29 21.6 PUD046 239 240 1 8 0.33 1.9 2.26 6.56 PUD046 245 246 1 474 1.13 1.68 2.66 1.48 PUD046 251 252 1 9 0.13 0.51 2.61 8.44 PUD046 261 262 1 106 1.47 1.81 1.84 20.8 PUD046 267 268 1 314 1.71 2.44 2.53 20 PUD046 273 274 1 62 0.96 4.91 4.61 37.5 PUD046 279 280 1 56 0.51 5.48 5.45 32.7 PUD046 285 286 1 199 1.99 6.7 3.77 29.5 PUD046 291 292 1 786 10.95 3.59 5.74 51 PUD046 296 297 1 2.05 12.4 PUD046 303 304 1 6 0.19 0.63 1.77 0.122 PUD046 309 310 1 0.5 0.03 0.1 1.2 0.051 PUD046 315 316 1 4 0.11 0.4 1.04 0.839 PUD046 321 322 1 3 0.08 0.31 1.2 0.042 PUD046 332 334 2 1 0.01 0.09 1.82 0.037 PUD046 346 348 2 16 0.62 1.84 2.14 2.39 PUD098 21 22 1 13 0.69 1.26 2.81 2.62 PUD098 27 28 1 1 0.01 0.02 2.52 0.086 PUD098 35 36 2.91 0.255 PUD098 39 40 1 8 0.24 1.44 2.81 2.53 PUD098 45 46 1 12 0.36 1.77 3.17 4.24 PUD098 51 52 1 12 0.27 1.04 2.36 4.01 PUD098 57 58 1 3 0.1 0.24 2.22 0.922 PUD098 63 64.15 1.15 77 1.74 3.89 2.93 12.6 PUD098 110 111 1 1 0.005 0.04 0.64 0.051 PUD098 116 117 1 2 0.07 0.32 1.54 0.064 PUD098 122 123 1 2 0.16 0.69 2.3 0.4 PUD098 128 129 1 5 0.13 0.7 1.53 1.775 PUD098 134 135 1 8 0.15 1.08 1.92 2.4 PUD098 140 141 1 6 0.18 0.9 2.35 7.4 PUD098 148 149 1 22 0.48 1.16 2.5 7.06 PUD098 154 155 1 44 0.71 5.84 5.18 43.4 PUD098 159 160 4.64 14 PUD098 166 167 1 5 0.14 0.42 1.68 0.117 PUD098 172 173 1 0.5 0.01 0.04 1.86 0.056 PUD098 178 179 1 15 0.22 1.28 1.7 0.452 PUD098 184 185 1 41 0.94 5.43 2.52 12.9 PUD098 190 191 1 650 10.9 12.95 6.84 83.9 PUD098 195 196 1 6 0.2 0.64 1.6 0.105 PUD098 201 202 1 7 0.24 0.91 2.16 0.07 PUD098 207 208 1 2 0.17 0.77 1.82 0.066 PUD098 212 213 1 1 0.12 0.32 2.12 0.07 PUD098 217 218 1 1 0.005 0.03 1.5 0.034 PUD187 298 299 1 0.5 0.004 0.121 2.1 0.023 PUD187 304 305 1 1 0.056 0.195 1.82 0.025 PUD187 310 311 1 1 0.028 0.102 1.38 0.026 PUD187 316 317 1 15 0.062 1.63 3.27 13.25 PUD187 322 323 1 2 0.012 0.25 1.62 0.746 PUD187 331.35 332.18 0.83 9 0.078 0.498 1.46 0.831 PUD187 337 338 1 3 0.021 0.07 1.45 0.072 PUD187 343 344 1 0.5 0.087 0.259 1.14 0.027 PUD267 15 16 2 3 0.135 0.005 2.21 0.193 PUD267 24 26 2 4 0.231 0.9 2.05 1.235 PUD267 33.5 35 1.5 40 1.22 1.205 3.78 15.9 PUD267 40.5 41.5 1 39 0.627 2.84 3.08 3.9 PUD267 67 69 2 0.001 0.032 0.137 2.61 0.135 PUD267 79 81 2 0.001 0.003 0.023 2.16 0.058 PUD267 87 89 2 0.001 0.006 0.032 1.87 0.065 PUD267 97 99 2 0.001 0.006 0.034 1.44 0.095 PUD267 107 109 2 0.001 0.013 0.081 1.74 0.044 PUD267 119 120 1 1 0.141 0.799 1.96 0.073 PUD267 126 127.5 1.5 0.001 0.046 0.386 1.7 0.051 PUD267 135 137 2 0.001 0.003 0.093 4.23 0.037 PUD267 142 144 2 3 0.052 0.228 2.99 0.125 PUD267 153 155 2 0.001 0.005 0.185 4.33 0.051 PUD267 161 162 1 0.001 0.003 0.008 1.97 0.019 PUD267 172 174 2 2 0.002 0.007 0.86 0.017 PUD271 7 8 1 0.001 0.013 0.01 4.62 0.136 PUD271 13 14 1 0.001 0.052 0.008 6.44 0.172 PUD271 19 20 1 0.001 0.013 0.005 2.89 0.161 PUD271 25 26 1 0.001 0.009 0.032 1.69 0.06 PUD271 35 37 2 0.001 0.004 0.032 1.34 0.034 PUD271 44 46 2 0.001 0.005 0.025 1.38 0.038 PUD271 53 54 1 0.001 0.003 0.022 1.64 0.033 PUD271 59 61 2 0.001 0.002 0.01 1.5 0.03 PUD271 69 71 2 0.001 0.003 0.165 1.55 0.035 PUD271 80 82 2 0.001 0.002 0.007 1.17 0.026 PUD271 92 94 2 1 0.003 0.007 1.31 0.034 PUD271 104 106 2 0.001 0.002 0.005 1.06 0.019 PUD271 116 118 2 0.001 0.005 0.016 2.59 0.041 PUD271 126 127 1 0.001 0.004 0.018 1.66 0.028 PUD271 136 138 2 0.001 0.003 0.011 1.87 0.044 PUD271 146 148 2 0.001 0.003 0.008 1.61 0.038 PND108 61 62 1 83 0.93 0.47 1.47 0.022 PND110 64 65 1 693 3.44 2.35 1.58 0.59

QA/QC

An industry standard Quality Assurance/Quality Control program was used during the various drill campaigns. All core and other samples were split with half being bagged, labelled and shipped directly to the laboratory. The other 50% split is retained in a secure facility. Both standards and blanks were inserted at regular intervals within each sample batch prior to shipment to the laboratory. These comprised 3-5% (depending on the phase of the drill campaign) of analyzed material. For further details, the reader is referred to the N.I. 43-101 cited above.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of Bill Pincus, who is an independent consultant of the Company. Mr. Pincus is a qualified person as defined by the guidelines of NI 43-101.

