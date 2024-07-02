Anzeige
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
02.07.24
08:11 Uhr
7,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
02.07.2024 15:49 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings 
02-Jul-2024 / 14:17 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 ("the Company") 
 
Director/PDMR Shareholdings 
 
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. 
 
The Company annnounces that on 28 June 2024 the Executive Directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities 
("PDMRs") detailed below were granted conditional share awards under the Company's Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019 
(the "BDBP") and/or the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2020 (the "LTIP"). 
 
 i. Following publication of the Company's financial results for FY2024 and determination of the bonus 
  outcome, awards over 40p 'A' Ordinary Shares under the BDBP were granted to the Executive Directors as set out in 
  the notifications below in respect of any bonus in excess of 75% of salary. The awards will normally vest three 
  years from the date of grant and dividend equivalents will accrue up until the vesting date. 
 
The calculation of the awards is based on the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 27 June 
2024 being GBP6.956 for 'A' Ordinary Shares. 
 
ii. Awards under the LTIP were granted to Executive Directors and PDMRs as set out in the notifications 
  below. 
 
All awards are over a combination of both 40p 'A' Ordinary Shares and 4p 'B' Ordinary Shares. The calculation of the 
awards is based on the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 27 June 2024, being GBP6.956 for 'A' 
Ordinary Shares and GBP0.6956 (notionally) for 'B' Ordinary Shares. 
 
Vesting of these awards is subject to the fulfilment of certain performance conditions over the three-year period 
ending FY2027 (as detailed in the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts) and continued employment. All awards granted to 
Executive Directors are subject to a two-year holding period. Under the Plan rules, the Remuneration Committee has full 
discretion to ensure that the final outturn reflects all relevant factors, including consideration of any windfall 
gains. 
 
Enquiries: 
Rachel Spencer 
Company Secretary 
020 8996 2073 
 
2 July 2024 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                        Simon Emeny 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                  Chief Executive 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
                                 'B' Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
                                 Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
                                 Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019 and under the 
b)      Nature of the transaction             Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 
                                 2020 
 
                                 Price          Volume 
 
                                        'A' Ord   Share  'B' Ord   Share 
                                        Shares   Price  Shares   Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                 BDBP     18,400   GBP6.956  -      - 
                                 LTIP     83,237   GBP6.956  208,093   GBP0.6956

Aggregated

As above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 28 June 2024

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                        Neil Smith 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                 Finance Director 
a)      Position/status 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
       Identification code 
                                 'B' Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
                                 Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
b)      Nature of the transaction             Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019 and under the 
                                 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 
                                 2020 
                                 Price          Volume 
 
                                        'A' Ord   Share  'B' Ord   Share 
                                        Shares   Price  Shares   Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                 BDBP     12,730   GBP6.956  -      - 
                                 LTIP     46,060   GBP6.956  115,152   GBP0.6956

Aggregated information

As above

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 28 June 2024

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                        Fred Turner 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                 Retail Director 
a)      Position/status 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
       Identification code 
                                 'B' Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
                                 Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
b)      Nature of the transaction             Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019 and under the 
                                 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 
                                 2020 
                                 Price          Volume 
 
                                        'A' Ord   Share  'B' Ord   Share 
                                        Shares   Price  Shares   Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                 BDBP     7,356    GBP6.956  -      - 
                                 LTIP     33,280   GBP6.956  83,201   GBP0.6956

Aggregated information

As above

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 28 June 2024

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                        Dawn Browne 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                   People & Talent Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
                                 'B' Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
                                 Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
b)      Nature of the transaction              Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019 and under Fuller, 
                                 Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 
                                 Price          Volume 
 
                                        'A' Ord  Share  'B' Ord  Share 
                                        Shares   Price  Shares   Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                 BDBP     1,993   GBP6.956  -     - 
                                 LTIP     32,130   GBP6.956  80,326   GBP0.6956

Aggregated

As above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 28 June 2024

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                              Peter Turner 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                        Property Director / PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                 Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                       Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                       213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                       'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
                                       'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                       'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
                                       'B' ordinary Shares- unlisted 
                                       Award made under the Fuller, Smith & 
                                       Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction                   2020 
 
                                       Price        Volume 
 
                                              'A'  Share 'B'  Share 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                            Ord  Price Ord  Price 
                                              Shares    Shares 
                                       LTIP     15,008 GBP6.956 37,521 GBP0.6956

Aggregated

As above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 28 June 2024

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                              Samantha Bourke 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                        Marketing Director / PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                 Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                       Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                       213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                       'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
                                       'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                       'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
                                       'B' Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
                                       Award made under the Fuller, Smith & 
b)      Nature of the transaction                   Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 
                                       2020 
                                       Price        Volume 
 
                                              'A'  Share 'B'  Share 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                            Ord  Price Ord  Price 
                                              Shares    Shares 
                                       LTIP     13,326 GBP6.956 33,316 GBP0.6956

Aggregated

As above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 28 June 2024

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  331610 
EQS News ID:  1938135 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1938135&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2024 09:18 ET (13:18 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
