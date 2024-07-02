Anzeige
Yum! Brands: Pizza Hut U.S. RGM Spotlight: Meet Five 2024 Hut 100 Award Honorees

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / Yum! Brands

Pizza Hut blog

As a brand, Pizza Hut® delights in celebrating all things pizza, excellence in operations, and supreme customer experiences. This is why the Hut 100 Program was created. Based on key performance indicators, one hundred Pizza Hut U.S. restaurant general managers (RGMs) are recognized annually for their excellence in connecting people through the joy of pizza by delivering hot, fast, and reliable service. This year, the Hut 100 honorees were awarded and celebrated at the 2024 Pizza Hut Spring Business Conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

Below are five honorees who share their journey with the Pizza Hut Brand and their franchise organization, the impact of earning the Hut 100 award, tips for other RGMs, and their plans for 2025.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



