ACCESSWIRE
02.07.2024 15:50 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MD Clarity Named High Performer in G2's Summer 2024 Report for RCM Software

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / MD Clarity today announced it has been named High Performer in G2's Summer 2024 Grid® Report. High Performers are earned based on receiving high customer satisfaction ratings compared to others in their category on G2, the world's largest software review marketplace.

MDC horizontal logo

MDC horizontal logo

Overall, MD Clarity earned a total of five accolades on G2, including:

  • High Performer

  • Best Support

  • Best Relationship

  • Easiest To Do Business With

  • Best Meets Requirements.

"Our G2 High Performer recognition affirms the substantial impact our product has on both provider reimbursement and patient financial experience," said Dan Freeman, MD Clarity's CEO. "The Best Support, Best Relationship, and Easiest to Do Business With awards all speak to our status as the revenue optimization software of choice for Management Services Organizations (MSOs) and large physician-owned groups whose financial complexity makes enterprise-grade support a must."

To see MD Clarity's customer ratings, visit MD Clarity's review listing page on G2.

About MD Clarity

MD Clarity is a powerful software platform transforming the revenue cycle of healthcare organizations. Through pre-service patient estimates and deposits, automated detection of variances between payer payments and contracted rates, and managed care agreement rate benchmarking and scenario modeling, MD Clarity enables the Revenue Cycle and Finance teams of healthcare organizations to boost their cash flow. With a decade-long track record capturing the complexities of managed care agreements within its software platform, MD Clarity has grown to serve more than 150,000 providers. For more information, visit MDClarity.com or follow MD Clarity on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

David Freeman
Director of Strategy
david.freeman@mdclarity.com

SOURCE: MD Clarity

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
