Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2024) - The Board of Directors of Brookmount Gold (OTC Pink: BMXI) is pleased to announce that a definitive agreement for the acquisition of 100% ownership and control of The Company's operations in Talawaan has now been signed. "This is a significant milestone for Brookmount Gold and lays the groundwork for our future," commented CEO Nils Ollquist. "Whilst the agreement will facilitate full management control of the Talawaan operation by the Company, including the cash generated therefrom, the Company will continue to maintain a close and effective relationship with our long-term partners, including payment of a 25% royalty on net earnings generated by the operation."

Mr. Ollquist continued: "From here, we will utilize our industry expertise and the experience of Chief Geologist Errin Kimball to "prove-up" reserves and increase production. With operational control, we now have the right to explore and exploit the 50-hectare property, including implementing a drilling program to carry the balance of provable reserves on our financial statements, while also guiding future gold exploitation."

Further details on the terms of the Acquisition will be uploaded onto the Company's website shortly.

