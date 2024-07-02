ACCESSWIRE Earns 17 Badges Including 5 Leader Badges in G2's Summer 2024 Report

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / ACCESSWIRE, a newswire service standout that provides regional, national, and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, is proud to announce it earned 17 badges, five of which were Leader badges in G2's Summer 2024 report.

G2, the leading provider of business software and services reviews, leverages its community's knowledge to help others make the right software and service decisions for their business.

ACCESSWIRE continues to provide brands around the globe with services that maximize the distribution of their news stories including:

Media Suite - Innovation meets accuracy with ACCESSWIRE's Media Suite that bundles the most extensive outreach tools on the market under one login including Media Database, Media Pitching, Media Monitoring, and Press Release Distribution.

Press Release Distribution - Offering global distribution to thousands of media outlets, ACCESSWIRE's press release distribution services are targeted to its customers' specific needs. With flat-fee pricing, unlimited word counts, and no restrictions on multimedia, customers can confidently share their news and maximize their visibility.

Press Release Optimizer - The primary goal of this service is to help you amplify your press release distribution efforts, boost exposure, and target the right audience through our two offerings - Featured Press Release and Company Spotlight.

"The G2 badges we receive fuel our dedication to giving our customers the best experience and the most effective press release distribution services on the market," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "These 17 badges are a source of motivation for our team to continue to help our customers maximize their moments with press release distribution."

For G2's Summer 2024 report, ACCESSWIRE proudly earned 17 badges including:

Best Relationship (Small Business) - Press Release Distribution

Best Usability (Small Business) - Press Release Distribution

Most Implementable (Summer) - Press Release Distribution

Most Implementable (Small Business) - Press Release Distribution

Momentum Leader (Summer) - PR Analytics and Press Release Distribution

Best Relationship (Summer) - Press Release Distribution

Small-Business High Performer (EMEA) - Press Release Distribution

Users Most Likely to Recommend (Mid-Market) - Press Release Distribution

Leader (Mid-Market) - Press Release Distribution

Leader (Summer) - Press Release Distribution

Easiest Setup (Mid-Market) - Press Release Distribution

Leader (Small Business) - Press Release Distribution

Best Meets Requirements (Small Business) - PR Analytics

High Performer (Small Business) - PR Analytics

High Performer (EMEA) - Press Release Distribution

High Performer (Summer) - Press Release Distribution

Users Love Us

As one of the top newswires in the industry, ACCESSWIRE offers global distribution, predictable flat-fee pricing, and top-tier customer service. Its award-winning press release distribution services and online newsrooms ensure its customers' most important moments are reaching the right audiences.

To learn more about ACCESSWIRE's press release distribution services, visit accesswire.com

###

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie

+1 919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Jennifer Hammers

Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing

jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

919.481.4000

SOURCE: ACCESSWIRE

View the original press release on accesswire.com