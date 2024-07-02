3D Digital Asset Market worth $51.8 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D Digital Asset Market is expected to grow from USD 28.3 billion in 2024 to USD 51.8 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Advancements in AR and VR will boost the growth of the 3D Digital Asset Market during the forecast period. The significant factor is the increasing utilization of 3D assets in gaming, film, and e-commerce, influenced by the demand for immersive and interactive experiences. The market is anticipated to experience further growth due to the rising investments in advanced 3D content creation technologies and tools, allowing for the creation of more complex and high-quality digital assets.

Browse in-depth TOC on "3D Digital Asset Market"

292 - Tables

68 - Figures

309 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=109920847

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market Size Available For Years 2019-2029 Base Year Considered 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered Autodesk (US), Siemens (Germany), Adobe (US), Unity (US), NVIDIA (US), Microsoft (US), Ansys (US), Epic Games (US), PTC (US), Trimble (US), Sony (Tokyo), Apple (US), Meta (US), Reply (Italy), Google (US), IKEA (Netherlands), Hexa (Israel), Threekit (US), Sitecore (US), Daminion (US), Consortiq (UK), Modelry (US), Design Connected (Bulgaria), VNTANA (US), Cesium (US), Keyshot (US), and Moovly (Belgium).

The 3D scanners hold the largest share during the forecast period by hardware type.

The 3D scanners segment within the 3D Digital Asset Market is pivotal, providing essential tools for capturing precise, high-resolution 3D models of physical objects. These devices utilize laser, structured light, or photogrammetry technologies to create detailed digital replicas, facilitating accurate asset creation and management. Industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and entertainment leverage 3D scanners for applications ranging from quality control and prototyping to virtual reality and immersive media. This segment drives innovation and efficiency, enabling seamless integration of physical and digital workflows, thus enhancing the overall value chain in digital asset management.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=109920847

The 3D animation segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period by software type.

Software for 3D animations in the 3D Digital Asset Market software sector helps create, modify, and produce dynamic 3D animations. These tools are necessary for entertainment, advertising, and gaming, allowing artists and designers to give life to characters, environments, and visual effects with realism and creativity. Important aspects include animation controls based on timeline, rigging and character animation functions, particle systems, and advanced rendering choices. This type of software improves how work is done, assists in working together, and enables creative experts to produce engaging visual stories on different media platforms.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region, comprising China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, plays a significant role in the 3D Digital Asset Market. These nations showcase various economic terrains and technological progress, each playing a distinct role in accepting and expanding digital asset management systems. China excels in quick digital transformation, while Japan highlights precision engineering and innovation. Australia and New Zealand contribute their knowledge in creative sectors and new technologies. Together, these countries form an active market environment for 3D digital asset solutions in Asia Pacific.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=109920847

Top Companies in 3D Digital Asset Market:

Some of the key players operating in the 3D Digital Asset are - Autodesk (US), Siemens (Germany), Adobe (US), Unity (US), NVIDIA (US), Microsoft (US), Ansys (US), Epic Games (US), PTC (US), Trimble (US), Sony (Tokyo), Apple (US), Meta (US), Reply (Italy), Google (US), IKEA (Netherlands), Hexa (Israel), Threekit (US), Sitecore (US), Daminion (US), Consortiq (UK), Modelry (US), Design Connected (Bulgaria), VNTANA (US), Cesium (US), Keyshot (US), and Moovly (Belgium).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Software Asset Management Market - Global Forecast to 2029

ESG Reporting Software Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Maritime Safety Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Digital Asset Management Market- Global Forecast to 2029

IT Service Management Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Get access to the latest updates on 3D Digital Asset Companies and 3D Digital Asset Industry

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3d-digital-asset-market-worth-51-8-billion-by-2029---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302187842.html