Digital Pathology Scanner Market Size to Grow USD 1,137 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.31% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Pathology Scanner Market is Segmented by Type (Fluorescence, Brightfield), by Application (Scientific Research, Medical).

The Global Digital Pathology Scanner Market was valued at USD 572 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,137 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.31% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Digital Pathology Scanner Market:

The growing use of digital pathology solutions in medical and research facilities is the main factor propelling the growth of the digital pathology scanner market. Compared to conventional pathology techniques, these scanners provide a number of benefits, such as increased precision, quicker diagnostic times, and better teamwork via digitally exchanging high-resolution pictures. The market for digital pathology scanners is expanding due to the increased incidence of chronic illnesses and the requirement for accurate diagnostic instruments. Further driving the market's expansion are improvements in imaging technology, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for improved diagnostic precision, and regulatory frameworks that are supportive of the industry.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE DIGITAL PATHOLOGY SCANNER MARKET:

By enabling the digitalization of tissue samples for more precise and effective analysis, the Brightfield Digital Pathology Scanner is transforming medical diagnostics. Compared to conventional microscopy, this technique enables pathologists to see high-resolution digital pictures of histology slides, enabling faster and more accurate diagnosis. Better patient outcomes result from medical professionals working together more effectively because of the scanner's capacity to store and distribute digital pictures. Furthermore, by improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency, the integration of AI and machine learning algorithms with these scanners helps identify and classify disease patterns, which propels the growth of the digital pathology scanner market.

With its improved capabilities for seeing and analyzing complicated biological material, the Fluorescence Digital Pathology Scanner is driving the growth of the digital pathology scanner market. With the application of fluorescent labels, this method allows for the simultaneous detection of several biomarkers, greatly enhancing the precision and comprehensiveness of pathological investigation. For cancer research and diagnosis, the capacity to get high-resolution pictures with comprehensive molecular information is very helpful, resulting in a deeper comprehension of the illness and more individualized treatment regimens. Thus, by improving diagnostic accuracy and scientific discovery, the growing use of fluorescence digital pathology scanners in clinical and research settings is propelling market expansion.

Scientific research is being revolutionized by digital pathology scanners, which enable biological samples to be digitized and analyzed with unparalleled precision and effectiveness. These scanners speed up research and collaboration between universities by making it simple for researchers to save, distribute, and analyze high-resolution digital pictures of tissue samples. The automated measurement and categorization of cellular and molecular properties is made possible by the integration of cutting-edge image analysis software and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms with digital pathology scanners. This improves the consistency and repeatability of study findings. The market for digital pathology scanners is expanding due to the extensive use of these tools in scientific research, which is fostering advances in personalized medicine and biological science.

Because digital pathology scanners allow for the extensive study of high-resolution digital pictures of tissue samples, they are greatly increasing the accuracy of diagnostics. Digital scanners, as opposed to classical microscopy, reduce human error and variability by producing findings that are reliable and repeatable. For the correct categorization and early diagnosis of illnesses, including cancer, this accuracy is essential. Improved patient outcomes and more accurate diagnoses are possible when pathologists can detect minute pathological alterations in tissue by zooming in and doing cellular analysis. The increased precision is one of the main factors propelling the digital pathology scanner market expansion.

The implementation of digital pathology scanners improves overall efficiency in pathology laboratories by streamlining workflow procedures. Pathologists may quickly access and exchange pictures by digitizing slides, which eliminates the need to handle slides physically and speeds up turnaround times. Faster second opinions and remote consultations-both essential for providing timely patient care-are also made possible by digital platforms. In addition to increasing production, automated image processing and reporting free up pathologists to concentrate on challenging cases. Digital pathology scanners are becoming more and more common in clinical settings due to the efficiency improvements they offer, which is fueling the market's expansion.

DIGITAL PATHOLOGY SCANNER MARKET SHARE:

Due to its sophisticated healthcare system and early acceptance of cutting-edge medical technology, North America now owns a sizable portion of the global market for digital pathology scanners. Large-scale R&D efforts and the existence of key industry participants support the market even more. The adoption of digital pathology technologies is facilitated in the United States by advantageous reimbursement regulations and substantial healthcare expenditures. Furthermore, precise diagnostic tools are needed due to the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses like cancer, which is driving market expansion. Another factor driving the growth of the regional market is Canada's emphasis on enhancing healthcare services via technology innovation.

Key Companies:

Leica Biosystems

Zeiss

3DHISTECH

Roche

Olympus

Motic

Philips

Huron Digital Pathology

Keyence

Bionovation

KFBIO

