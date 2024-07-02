Ascorbyl Glucoside Market Projected to Grow at 6.1%, Reaching $244 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR

Ascorbyl Glucoside Market Benefiting from Growing Demand for Skincare and Cosmetic Products with Antioxidants: Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a new report released by Fact.MR, the global Ascorbyl Glucoside Market is expected to reach a size of US$ 135 million in 2024 and thereafter increase at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034. By the end of 2034, the market is projected to reach US$ 244 million in value.

A naturally occurring antioxidant found in plants, ascorbyl glucoside is a common ingredient in moisturizers, serums, and creams, among other cosmetic goods. The market is being driven forward by rising awareness of antioxidants, a growing number of companies manufacturing cosmetics, and the increasing desire for natural and organic skincare products across the world. Growing demand for skincare and cosmetics products with antioxidant properties is being seen worldwide, which is also fostering fierce competition in the industry.

Manufacturers need to produce high-quality products that satisfy consumer demand and adhere to legal standards to flourish in the ascorbyl glucoside business space. The market is anticipated to develop steadily despite certain obstacles, such as rivalry from other antioxidants and pressure on prices.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10212

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Direct sales of ascorbyl glucoside account for 51.6% market share in 2024.

East Asia is expected to account for 37.9% of the global market share by 2034.

The North American is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% and reach a valuation of US$ 114.9 million by 2034.

Powder ascorbyl glucoside accounts for 54.2% market share in 2024.

"Demand for natural and organic skincare products is something ascorbyl glucoside producers should leverage to gain a strong foothold in the market," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy:

A successful approach for the ascorbyl glucoside market is to collaborate with well-known businesses in the cosmetics sector to capitalize on the rising demand for natural and organic skincare products. Businesses can also concentrate on differentiating their products by providing ascorbyl glucoside in customized concentrations and formulations to meet the needs of a wide range of customers. Maintaining a competitive edge will also depend on funding research and development to improve the product's stability and bioavailability.

Investing in eco-friendly production, developing multifunctional formulations, and collaborating with cleaning and personal care companies is the way forward. Through regionalized marketing, market players should look to expand into the Asia Pacific and increase their footprint.

Ascorbyl Glucoside Industry News:

Ascorbyl glucoside is a competitive market with a mix of established players and newcomers. To meet the growing demand, businesses are concentrating on expanding the range of products they sell, investigating possible mergers with other businesses, and venturing into new markets.

L'Oreal Paris launched its 10% ascorbic acid Revitalift Derm Intensives Vitamin C Serum in December 2021. Ascorbyl glucoside, a derivative of vitamin C, is more stable and causes less irritation than ascorbic acid. Its purpose is to make the skin tone more radiant.

SkinCeuticals launched Silymarin CF, a vitamin C serum, in May 2023. It contains 0.5% ferulic acid, 0.5% ascorbyl glucoside, and 15% L-ascorbic acid (pure vitamin C) to improve stability and offer antioxidant protection.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10212

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Ascorbyl Glucoside Market:

Nagase

Gfn-Selco

SpecChem

Sino Lion

Hubei Artec Biotechnology

ZhiShang Chemical

Shandong Look Chemical

Shaanxi Bolin Biotechnology

Xi'an Junyuan Biotechnology

Macrocare

Qingdao

Trongen Biotech

Jinan Chenghui-Shuangda Chemical

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ascorbyl glucoside market, presenting historical market data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period of 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on form (liquid, powder), application (personal care & cosmetics, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, others (animal feed, agrochemicals, etc.)), and distribution channel (direct sales, indirect sales), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Bleach Precursor Market size was valued at $341.3 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3%, reaching $428.4 million by 2034.

Lauryl Glucoside Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 544.4 million.

Alkyl Polyglucoside Sales Outlook for North America are estimated at US$ 329.9 million in 2024 and are projected to increase at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2024 and 2034. The North American market is forecasted to reach a size of US$ 745.9 million by the end of 2034.

Propylene Glycol Market size will be valued at US$ 4.66 billion in 2024. Worldwide sales of propylene glycol are analyzed to rise at a CAGR of 4.2% and reach $7.03 billion by 2034.

Cosmetic Chemical Market is analyzed to reach $38 billion by the end of 2034, up from $24 billion in 2024 and is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034.

Bleaching clay used in edible oils and fats is projected to provide a high absolute $ growth opportunity worth US$ 931.3 million through 2034.

Personal Care Active Ingredient Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%, and is estimated to increase from a valuation of $2.09 billion in 2024 to $3.44 billion by 2034.

Personal Care and Cosmetics Preservatives Market is expected to grow at a 5.8% rate due to increased post-pandemic demand for hygiene products.

Textile Market size is estimated at $1,065.6 billion in 2024 and is calculated to increase at a CAGR of 3.7% and reach $1,532.4 billion by 2034.

Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market is projected to grow from $6.5 billion in 2024 to $13.39 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.5%.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ascorbyl-glucoside-market-projected-to-grow-at-6-1-reaching-244-million-by-2034--factmr-302188109.html