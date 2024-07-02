Inozyme Pharma Inc.: Inozyme Pharma Announces FDA Fast Track Designation for INZ-701 in ABCC6 Deficiency

BOSTON, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) ("the Company" or "Inozyme"), a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to INZ-701 for the treatment of ABCC6 Deficiency.

"Through Fast Track designation, the FDA recognizes the potential of INZ-701 in ABCC6 Deficiency. We plan to work closely with the agency to establish an efficient path to approval. Receipt of Fast Track designation underscores our belief that INZ-701 could serve as an important therapy for patients living with ABCC6 Deficiency, notably for pediatric patients in whom this condition increases the risk of major clinical events such as stroke and severe neurological and cardiovascular disease," said Douglas A. Treco, Ph.D., CEO and Chairman of Inozyme Pharma. "We look forward to presenting our development plans to regulatory agencies and reaching agreement on a pivotal study in pediatric patients with ABCC6 Deficiency by year-end 2024."

Fast Track is an FDA program designed to facilitate and expedite the development and review of new medicines that are intended to treat or prevent serious conditions and have the potential to address an unmet medical need. The designation has been granted based on nonclinical pharmacology data and preliminary safety and efficacy data from the Company's ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of INZ-701 in adults with ABCC6 Deficiency. With Fast Track designation, the development of INZ-701 can benefit from more frequent engagement with the FDA and expedited regulatory review.

In April 2024, the Company announced positive topline safety and immunogenicity data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of INZ-701 in adults with ABCC6 Deficiency. Clinical improvements were observed in vascular pathology, visual function, and patient reported outcomes (PROs). The Company also reported initial findings from natural history studies which indicate a substantial disease burden among pediatric patients with ABCC6 Deficiency, manifesting as a high incidence of major clinical events, notably stroke, severe neurological disease, and severe cardiovascular disease, occurring early in life.

About ABCC6 Deficiency

ABCC6 Deficiency is a progressively debilitating condition of the vasculature and soft tissue that is estimated to affect approximately 1 in 25,000 to 1 in 50,000 individuals worldwide. Infants with ABCC6 Deficiency are diagnosed with generalized arterial calcification of infancy (GACI Type 2), a condition that resembles GACI Type 1, the infant form of ENPP1 Deficiency. Pediatric patients who survive the first year of life may develop neurological disease, including stroke, and cardiovascular disease secondary to ongoing vascular calcification and stenosis. In older individuals, ABCC6 Deficiency presents as pseudoxanthoma elasticum (PXE), which is characterized by pathologic mineralization in blood vessels and soft tissues clinically affecting the skin, eyes, and vascular system. There are no approved therapies for ABCC6 Deficiency.

About INZ-701

INZ-701, a recombinant Fc fusion protein, is an ENPP1 enzyme replacement therapy in development for the treatment of rare disorders of the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. In preclinical studies, the experimental therapy has shown potential to prevent pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, which can drive morbidity and mortality in devastating genetic disorders such as ENPP1 Deficiency, ABCC6 Deficiency and calciphylaxis. INZ-701 is currently in clinical development for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency, ABCC6 Deficiency and calciphylaxis.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. Inozyme is developing INZ-701, an enzyme replacement therapy, to address pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, which can drive morbidity and mortality in these severe diseases. INZ-701 is currently in clinical development for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency, ABCC6 Deficiency and calciphylaxis.

