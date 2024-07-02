Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Das ist der Kickoff für die NuGen Medical Börsenparty?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
02.07.24
17:32 Uhr
11,260 Euro
-0,160
-1,40 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,15511,27517:34
11,16011,25517:34
GlobeNewswire
02.07.2024 16:34 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp

As from July 3, 2024, the market segment for the instruments specified below
will change from CPH Leverage Certificates to CPH Leverage Certificates Extend
E. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged. 

ISIN           Long name

DK0062352985  MINI S NIKOLA NORDNET D01

DK0062353017  MINI S NIKOLA NORDNET D02

DK0062353280  MINI S NIKOLA NORDNET D03

DK0062353363  MINI S NIKOLA NORDNET D04



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance telephone +45 3377 0333, or surveillancedk@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.