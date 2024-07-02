First North Denmark: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp

As from July 3, 2024, the market segment for the instruments specified below will change from CPH Leverage Certificates to CPH Leverage Certificates Extend E. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Long name DK0062352985 MINI S NIKOLA NORDNET D01 DK0062353017 MINI S NIKOLA NORDNET D02 DK0062353280 MINI S NIKOLA NORDNET D03 DK0062353363 MINI S NIKOLA NORDNET D04 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance telephone +45 3377 0333, or surveillancedk@nasdaq.com.