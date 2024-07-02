Dow Jones & Company, Inc.: LSEG and Dow Jones Announce a Multi-year Data, News and Analytics Partnership

LSEG's flagship digital platform experience, Workspace, enhanced with integrated news and commentary from Dow Jones's leading news brands, LSEG Workspace will also be deployed across Dow Jones newsrooms.

LSEG's Deals Intelligence and League Tables to enrich The Wall Street Journal's coverage of global deal-making.

Dow Jones to embed LSEG's world-class data and analytics capabilities across digital and print properties including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily and MarketWatch.

Co-development of an enhanced news experience within LSEG Workspace curated to showcase the top news from across Dow Jones brands.

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) and Dow Jones today announced a new, multi-year data, news, and analytics partnership.

Beginning today, trusted news from Dow Jones's globally renowned newsrooms will be available within LSEG Workspace. Premium subscribers now have access to thousands of news stories, including market scoops, exclusives, unique insights and commentary from The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Dow Jones Newswires, WSJ Pro, WSJ Opinion, Investor's Business Daily, MarketWatch, Private Equity News and Financial News plus Dow Jones's Chinese, German and Japanese language news, all at no additional cost.

Additionally, LSEG will supply Dow Jones's editorial operations with LSEG Workspace and the latest innovations in workflow and productivity tools, supporting a data-driven newsroom. Journalists will have full access to LSEG content sets including Datastream, Fundamentals & Estimates, StarMine models, Pricing and Reference data along with preeminent deals insights from SDC Platinum.

The Wall Street Journal's leading coverage of deals, both in print and online, will benefit from more than 40 years of deals data, insights, and league tables across M&A advisory and Capital Markets. LSEG will also be a principal deals data source, including for the WSJ Investment Banking Scorecard.

LSEG and Dow Jones will also co-develop an enhanced news experience within Workspace, curated by Dow Jones senior editors to showcase the top news from across the full range of Dow Jones news brands, individually tailored to meet the needs of the Workspace audience. Set to launch in early 2025, LSEG will be Dow Jones's inaugural partner using this new subscription proposition customized for enterprise clients.

The combination of real time and industry-leading news from Dow Jones newsrooms with LSEG's cutting-edge classification, tagging and search capabilities, will result in expanded feed offerings. LSEG will offer access to Dow Jones's text feeds to existing subscribers and will enhance its news analytics services from this content to complement its award-winning real-time news, news archive and news analytics feed services.

David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG:

"The inclusion of the latest news, commentary and analysis from Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal is a powerful new addition for our LSEG Workspace users. Our partnership will also see Dow Jones benefit from our world class data and analytics capabilities to support a data-driven newsroom across all of its channels."

Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal:

"This partnership with LSEG is key to delivering the world's best news, information and analysis to business leaders across the globe. Combining the strength of both brands will serve the needs of LSEG Workspace users and enhance our newsrooms."

About LSEG

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, playing a vital social and economic role in the world's financial system. With our open approach, trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. We are dedicated partners with extensive experience, deep knowledge and a worldwide presence in data and analytics; indices; capital formation; and trade execution, clearing and risk management across multiple asset classes.?LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in 60 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ 25,000 people globally, more than half located in Asia Pacific. LSEG's ticker symbol is LSEG.

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world's largest news-gathering operations globally. It is home to leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America's largest newspaper by paid circulation; Barron's, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Investor's Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, OPIS and Chemical Market Analytics. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

