Twenty companies have signed a letter to the European Commission, calling for a shift in European industry policy and protections for the electrolyzer industry, while Germany and Morocco have signed a declaration to establish a joint climate and energy alliance. NEL, Topsoe, and Sunfire have written a letter to the European Commission, asking it to promote a shift in European trade, competition, and industry policy. Seventeen other manufacturers - including John Cockerill, Siemens Energy, and Thyssenkrupp Nucera - signed the letter, which argues that China's support for its hydrogen companies ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...