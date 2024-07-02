KparK Énergies says its low-carbon Carport Solaire Aluminium system and comes equipped with solar panels, microinverters, virtual batteries, and charging stations for electric vehicles. From pv magazine France French startup KparK Énergies has developed a solar carport with an anodized aluminum structure. François Fougères, deputy general manager at KparK Énergies, told pv magazine that the company equips the carports with 425 W bifacial, double-glass panels. The system includes a matte white background to enhance the albedo effect, compensating for lower yield due to the PV system's flat design. ...

