Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc.: AELF Leases 737-800 to FlySafair

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc ("AELF") announced it has leased a Boeing 737-800 to South Africa's FlySafair. The aircraft, MSN 36548, marks the latest addition to FlySafair's fleet, which is comprised heavily of this type.

737-800 Leased by AELF to Flysafair

"We're thrilled to see this aircraft in operation with FlySafair. My team and I closely oversee every step of the pre-delivery maintenance process and we pride ourselves on delivering the highest quality aircraft to our valued lessees," said Jim Nazarkewich, Head of Technical Services for AELF.

Recently acquired from Airborne Capital Limited, the aircraft is one of several 737-800s recently acquired and leased by AELF as the company actively expands its new-gen fleet.

"Expanding our presence in the 737-NG market is precisely in line with our strategic objectives," said Joe Cirillo, Head of Global Marketing for AELF. "We look forward to a broader cooperation with the great group at FlySafair."

"Structuring the right leasing deals is imperative to maintaining our cost advantage in the markets we contest. We've appreciated AELF's efforts to align with our needs," said Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer for FlySafair.

About the AELF

Aircraft Engine Lease Finance Inc. ("AELF") is an experienced leader in commercial aircraft leasing. Based in Chicago, AELF offers customized and flexible financing solutions to airlines and commercial aircraft operators worldwide. AELF has been in operation for almost a decade and owns a fleet of A330-200s and 737-800s as well as an engine portfolio. The company is strategically expanding its presence in the 737NG market.

About FlySafair

FlySafair, South Africa's leading international low-cost carrier, is a trade name for Safair Operations, based in Kempton Park, South Africa. The airline flies to 15 destinations in Sub-Saharan Africa. FlySafair, which uses the slogan For The Love Of Flying, is the most on-time, low-cost airline in the world.

