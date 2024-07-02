Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Das ist der Kickoff für die NuGen Medical Börsenparty?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JADR | ISIN: SE0007387089 | Ticker-Symbol: 1BD
Frankfurt
02.07.24
08:12 Uhr
0,154 Euro
+0,011
+7,34 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIO-WORKS TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIO-WORKS TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
02.07.2024 16:46 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Bio-Works Technologies AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Bio-Works Technologies AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Bio-Works Technologies AB, conditioned upon that the shares are
approved for admission to trading on Spotlight Stock Market. 

Short name:   BIOWKS   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0007387089
----------------------------
Order book ID: 147040   
----------------------------

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be July 17,
2024. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.