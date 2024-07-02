Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market Growth Driven by Increased Digital Currency Usage, Projected at USD 48.02 Billion by 2031| SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, Mass., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SkyQuest, the global Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market size was valued at USD 22 billion in 2022, USD 23.99 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow USD 48.02 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.06% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

The market growth is driven by the numerous advantages offered by the DeFi technology offerings. Key benefits include the elimination of centralized financial institutions, such as banks, which traditionally control currencies, financial products and services. Also, the DeFi system eliminates the costs that banks and other financial institutions move to acquire their services there. Furthermore, the ease of use and accessibility of decentralized financial systems are expected to further increase their adoption.

The increasing popularity of eSports and gaming has emerged as a key driver for the growth of financial offer (DeFi) systems, as developers increasingly use DeFi tokens for in-app purchases. An example that has been denied with Augur, the DeFi system that allows users to bet on a variety of world events, sports and financial outcomes. The emergence of blockchain-based prediction solutions is expected to open new opportunities for market expansion soon.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 23.99 billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 48.02 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.06% Forecast Period 2024-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Application and Industry Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Innovating Finance through Decentralized Exchanges in DeFi Key Market Drivers Rising Expenditure, Venture Capital Funding in the Technology Sector

Segments covered in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market are as follows:

Component Blockchain Technology, Decentralized Applications (dApps) and Smart Contracts

Application Data & Analytics, Decentralized exchanges, Payments, Stablecoins, Marketplaces & Liquidity, Compliance & Identity, Prediction industry, Assets tokenization, Others

Industry BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Media, Entertainment & Gaming, Technology Services, Others



Component Plays a Vital Role in Adoption of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market

By 2022, the blockchain technology segment will dominate the market, accounting for more than 41.0% of global revenues. Blockchain technology enables emergence of decentralized financial transactions in financial, often many new, transactions, decentralized, borderless, transparent. Promoting open development, encouraging innovation, business innovation and open possibilities.



The smart contract segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Smart contracts form the basis for DeFi protocol applications. A smart contract can act as security with specific rules governing when, how, and who can access this asset. In addition, it accelerates decentralized financial services such as investment, credit, banking and insurance. Additionally, smart contracts can help devolve the central budgets to states, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the overall growth of this sector.

Data Analytics Section in Application Segment to turn in More Revenues for Market

The data analytics segment dominated the market in 2022, with 18.0% in global revenue. Decentralized monetary policy offers significant advantages for decision making and data analysis because the DeFi protocol is open to data and network operations. The DeFi protocol helps in risk management and creates business opportunities. With the capabilities provided by DeFi platforms, users can compare results and revenue and assess platform risk using various dashboards and tools.

The payments segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. Peer-to-peer payments are an important use case for both DeFi's business and the blockchain ecosystem. Users can use blockchain technology to exchange cryptocurrencies securely and directly, eliminating the need for intermediaries.

The Future of Finance: Pioneering Financial Innovation

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is rapidly emerging as a transformative force in finance, reinventing traditional financial systems through blockchain technology. DeFi's core principles of transparency, accessibility and decentralization challenged traditional banks and financial institutions, thereby offering innovative solutions to inefficiencies and age-old barriers. The market has experienced tremendous growth, driven by the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. The proliferation of DeFi applications has democratized the use of financial services, allowing users to borrow, lend, trade and earn interest rates without intermediaries. This growth is reinforced by decentralized exchanges (DEXs) on the rise of fixed income and seed agricultural programs.

