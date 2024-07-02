Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Das ist der Kickoff für die NuGen Medical Börsenparty?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913531 | ISIN: GB0004300496 | Ticker-Symbol: RTZ
Tradegate
02.07.24
10:31 Uhr
0,309 Euro
-0,011
-3,29 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3000,33617:37
0,3100,32417:37
PR Newswire
02.07.2024 16:48 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

("Pan African Resources" or the "Company")

Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability

Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Alpha code: PARI

DIRECTOR'S DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

The Company announces it has received notification that Chief Executive Officer, Cobus Loots, disposed of 300,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in Pan African Resources on 27 June 2024.

The Company also announces that it has received notification that on 28 June 2024, LTS Ventures (Pty) Ltd, an entity associated with Chief Executive Officer Cobus Loots, entered into the following transactions:

  • Collar transactions for 500,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in Pan African Resources
  • The advance of a loan of ZAR 2,085,932 for a term of 2 years with 500,000 shares pledged as security for the loan and the dividend on these secured shares sacrificed for the loan's tenure.

Following these transactions, Mr Loots has an indirectbeneficial interest of 5,896,248ordinary shares, representing 0.2653 % of the Company's issued share capital and a direct beneficialinterest of 1,573,982ordinary shares, representing 0.0708% of the Company's issued share capital and 314,280 open contracts for differences (CFDs).

The below information and notification are made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the JSE Listings Requirements.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Cobus Loots

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Company name:

Pan African Resources PLC

b)

LEI:

213800EAXURCXMX6RL85

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Ordinary shares of 1p each

Identification code: GB0004300496

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Trade 1: Disposal of shares

Trade 2: Collar structure

Trade 3: Security for loan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Trade 1: Disposal of 300,000 shares. VWAP ZA 612.97 cents per share.

Price(s)

(ZA cents per share)

Volume(s)

612.45

200,000

614.00

100,000

Trade 2: Collar structure over 500,000 shares. Put option strike price (bought) ZA494.4 cents per share. Call option strike price (sold) ZA 959.0 cents per share.

Trade 3: Pledged 500,000 shares with a dividend sacrifice as security for a 2 year term loan of ZAR 2,085,932.00.

d)

Aggregated information:

Trade 1: Disposal value of ZAR1,838,902

Trade 2: Collar structure over 500,000 shares

Trade 3: Loan amount ZAR2,085,932.00

e)

Dates of the transactions:

Trade 1: 27 June 2024

Trade 2 and 3: 28 June 2024

f)

Place of the transaction:

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Additional information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements:

a)

Nature of interest of executive:

Trade 1: Direct beneficial

Trade 2: Indirect beneficial

Trade 3: Indirect beneficial

b)

On-market or off-market:

Trade 1: On-market

Trade 2: Off-market

Trade 3: Off-market

c)

Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements:

Yes

d)

Total value of transactions

Trade 1: ZAR1,838,902.00

Trade 2: No premium

Trade 3: ZAR2,085,932.00

e)

Holding following transactions:

Indirect beneficial 5,896,248 ordinary shares

Direct beneficial 1,573,982 ordinary shares

314,280 open CFDs

Johannesburg

2 July 2024

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information

Corporate office

The Firs Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered office

2nd Floor

107 Cheapside

London

EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644

info@paf.co.za

Chief executive officer

Cobus Loots

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Financial director

Deon Louw

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Head: Investor relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644

Nominated adviser and joint broker

Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE Sponsor and JSE debt sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0)11 011 9200

Joint broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Joint broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.