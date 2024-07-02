Orange Domains: Top-Level Domain '.locker' Launches With Onchain Utility

Offering New Functionality to Traditional Web Domain Owners Through Bitcoin

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / Orange Domains, the partnership connecting onchain utility with domains from Trust Machines, Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX), DISH, an EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) company, and Hiro Systems, has launched its first top-level domain (TLD), .locker. Offering a true Web3-connected solution to its users, .locker will unleash new opportunities for global domain owners while still providing traditional web domain functionality.





.locker Bitcoin-Powered TLD





As a two-part solution, .locker provides both a Web2 domain name and corresponding digital identity, meaning that it is a TLD solution that bridges Web2 domains with Web3 digital identities, tying them to the same user. It is for Web3-curious and Web3-ready users who want the full functionality of their domain name - such as website and email capabilities - and a corresponding Web3 digital identity to use for specific applications like decentralized finance, managing crypto assets, and Web3 social networks.

Those who purchase a .locker domain will enjoy all the benefits they have come to expect from premium TLDs, as well as new Web3 interoperability with Bitcoin to trade, hold, and manage their digital assets. The .locker solution will function similarly to an NFT, secured by Bitcoin, enabling anyone to build a website, send an email, secure finances, art, contracts, and more from one single solution.

"Treating the Web3 digital identity as a domain name and adopting the Web2 process of mapping it to users, removes the friction for audiences to explore the growing Bitcoin blockchain ecosystem in a seamless manner," said Don Ruiz, General Manager for Orange Domains, who formerly helped launch .blog for Automattic Inc. in 2016. "The feedback from the domain name community has been extremely positive with our approach."

The .locker domain's initial launch phase is exclusively for trademark holders registered in the Trademark Clearing House before opening to early access and the general public in September. .locker domains and Web3 digital identity can be renewed at the user's registrar of record where their domain is currently managed.

"As one of the first public companies to accept Bitcoin as payment, as early as 2014, DISH, an EchoStar company, has always been a leader in innovation within its business and industry," said Max Orcutt, Office of Innovation, EchoStar. "EchoStar continues to look for new ways to explore the rapidly changing world of connectivity, including our first-of-its-kind cloud-native Open RAN 5G network and within the DePIN and Web3 connectivity space."

From freelance designers to writers and small businesses, .locker provides a solution that connects customer acquisition through payments and security for domain owners.

Orange Domains is grateful to ICANN for its efficient process, and many domain registrars are eager to offer .locker to their users.

To explore the possibilities of .locker, Bitcoin, and Web3 technology or to be part of a community that is shaping the future of decentralized innovation, visit my.locker.

About Orange Domains

Orange Domains is an innovative partnership launched by Trust Machines, Tucows, DISH, and Hiro Systems offering true Web3-connected solutions to its users to increase the overall use-case potential of owning a traditional web domain. This collaboration between best-in-class web domain operators and Bitcoin Web3 natives aims to bring Web3 utility to traditional domains. Our unique solutions, beginning with .locker, unlock endless possibilities for Web3 use cases, applications, and ownership alongside traditional DNS functionality. For more information, visit our website.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through domain services, communications service technology, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Tucows Domains (https://tucowsdomains.com) manages approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (https://tucows.com). Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (https://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more.

Tucows, Ting, Wavelo, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

About DISH, an EchoStar Company

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator, and government solutions worldwide under its EchoStar®, Boost Mobile®, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes®, Hughesnet®, HughesON, and JUPITER brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

About Hiro Systems

Hiro builds developer tools that bring Web3 to Bitcoin. Hiro's suite of tools unlocks the full potential of Bitcoin through smart contracts, digital assets, and decentralized applications. For more information, please visit https://www.hiro.so.

Contact Information

Jayson Lynn

Communications Partner

press@orangedomains.com

SOURCE: Orange Domains

View the original press release on newswire.com.