WKN: A2P1JT | ISIN: SE0006758231 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
GlobeNewswire
02.07.2024 16:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Cline Scientific AB receives observation status

On April 30, 2024, Cline Scientific AB (the "Company") issued a press release
with information that the Company's working capital is estimated to last
through August 2024. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Cline Scientific AB (CLINE B, CLINE SCIENTIFIC B, ISIN code SE0006758231, order
book ID 226724) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
