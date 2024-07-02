Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Cline Scientific AB receives observation status

On April 30, 2024, Cline Scientific AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company's working capital is estimated to last through August 2024. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Cline Scientific AB (CLINE B, CLINE SCIENTIFIC B, ISIN code SE0006758231, order book ID 226724) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB