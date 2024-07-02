Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Das ist der Kickoff für die NuGen Medical Börsenparty?!
WKN: A2QQ50 | ISIN: US33835G2057
Dow Jones News
02.07.2024 17:01 Uhr
Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price opens 300th store in Kazakhstan

DJ Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price opens 300th store in Kazakhstan 

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) 
Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price opens 300th store in Kazakhstan 
02-Jul-2024 / 17:30 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FIX PRICE OPENS 300TH STORE IN KAZAKHSTAN 
The Company plans to expand its store footprint in Kazakhstan by 40 stores in 2024 
 
2 July 2024 - Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", the "Company" or the "Group"), one of 
the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has announced the launch of its 300th store in 
Kazakhstan. The anniversary outlet opened in Almaty. 
As of 30 June 2024, Fix Price operated 304 stores across Kazakhstan, including 287 Company-operated and 17 franchise 
stores located in 19 regions and 55 cities, towns, and localities, with the total selling area exceeding 66,000 sq. m. 
Top regions by the number of Fix Price outlets include Astana (43), Karaganda (38) and Pavlodar (33) regions, and 
Almaty (30). 
 
"We see solid growth potential for Fix Price in Kazakhstan. We expanded our store network by 24 outlets in the first 
half of 2024 and plan to open 16 additional stores by the end of the year (net openings). Apart from offline 
development, we enhance our online presence through integration with marketplace partners and availability of 
click-and-collect options. The dynamic growth of our loyalty program - up 30% from the beginning of the year to 740 
thousand members in June 2024 - is a testimony to our product and price offering appeal to the consumers in this 
attractive market." 
Dmitry Kirsanov, Managing Director, Fix Price Group

Although the Company generally maintains standardised assortment mix, Fix Price outlets in Kazakhstan sell locally manufactured goods as well. For instance, the shares of locally made household chemicals and food products in sales (in volume terms) were 4% and 8% respectively in the first half of 2024. In order to optimise the work with the local assortment, the Company leased a distribution centre in Astana in 2023.

Fix Price provides jobs to 1,900 employees in Kazakhstan. 

About Fix Price 
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in 
Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and 
constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low 
fixed price points. 
As of 31 March 2024, Fix Price was operating 6,545 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking 
approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells 
products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 31 March 2024, the Company was operating 13 DCs 
covering 81 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. 
In 2023, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 291.9 billion, EBITDA of RUB 53.1 billion and net profit of RUB 35.7 
billion, in accordance with IFRS. 
 
 
Contacts 
             Fix Price Investor Relations           Fix Price Media Relations 
             Elena Mironova                  Ekaterina Goncharova 
 
             ir@fix-price.com                 pr@fix-price.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      FIXP 
LEI Code:    549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  331627 
EQS News ID:  1938209 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1938209&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2024 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
