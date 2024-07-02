weavix Appoints Industry Veteran David Kapic as New Chief Operations Officer

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / weavix®, the pioneering technology firm renowned for advancing frontline communication, safety, and efficiency, proudly announces the strategic hire of David Kapic as Chief Operations Officer. A seasoned expert, Kapic transitions to weavix after a successful tenure as President and COO at premium pet food titan Stella & Chewy's. His impressive resume includes prior senior leadership positions at well-known companies such as Johnsonville and Schreiber Foods.





Founder and CEO of weavix, Kevin Turpin, is elated about Kapic's arrival, stating, "Dave's extensive experience in manufacturing leadership and his entrepreneurial approach are tremendous assets for weavix. His passion for innovation and his early advocacy for our platform ensure he will continue a powerful customer-centric mindset across our operations."

With over three decades of industry acumen, Kapic is eager to build on the rapid success of weavix, optimizing operational capabilities and reinforcing the company's strong commitment to excellence in serving businesses at the forefront of communication technology.

David Kapic shared his excitement, stating, "Joining the weavix team is incredibly exciting for me. I believe in the technology and its potential to drive performance, engagement, and culture for companies that genuinely care about their people. Being part of a company that positively impacts so many lives is truly energizing."

About weavix

weavix, the Internet of Workers® platform, revolutionizes frontline communication and productivity at scale. Since its founding, weavix has shaped the future of work by introducing innovative methods to better connect and enable the frontline workforce. weavix transforms enterprises by providing data-driven insights into facilities and teams to maximize productivity and achieve breakthrough results. As the single source of truth for both workers and executives, our mission is to connect the disconnected workforce through disruptive technology.

For more information, visit weavix.com or follow us on X @weavixiow.

