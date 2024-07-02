China's National Energy Administration (NEA) says that nationwide solar curtailment reached 3. 3% in the January-May period, and 2. 5% in May alone. The NEA said that new renewable curtailment data for May 2024 shows a 97. 5% average PV utilization rate and 96. 7% from January to May. The average wind power utilization rate in May was 94. 8% and 95. 9% rate from January to May. Global case studies indicate average curtailment rates are typically close to 3%. Anhui Huasun New Energy has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with the municipal government in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui region, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...