L'Energética, a regional energy company in Catalonia, Spain, has invested €10 million ($10. 7 million) in solar plants with a combined capacity of at least 5 MW. From pv magazine Spain Energètica, the government-owned renewable energy company of Catalonia, has opened the first process to purchase renewable energy projects through a public procurement procedure. All interested companies can participate. The Catalan government's renewable energy company plans to allocate up to €10 million ($10. 2 million) for the purchase of ground-mounted solar parks with a combined capacity of up to 5 MW. The ...

