3M Products Help Provide Confidence in Workplace Safety

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / One of 3M's passions is protecting the health and safety of workers in all types of industries and work environments. That drives 3M to continually innovate across technologies, disciplines and industries, to help keep workers safe and protected.

Elevating safety to new heights

Every day, thousands of people around the world go to work and perform tasks at heights most would never dream of even climbing to.

3M is committed to outfitting those workers with quality, comfortable 3M Fall Protection products that are backed by science and designed to help them get the job done and return home safely. With its history of innovation and excellence, 3M Fall Protection offers its customers the quality products, expertise and service of the trusted 3M DBI-SALA® and 3M Protecta® Fall Protection brands.

Preparing for a job and the actual job tasks can be complicated. 3M offers education and training with virtual reality that puts people in real world situations without real world consequences. VR can immerse worker in environments where it's difficult to train. That can help establish and reinforce procedures needed to get jobs done safely and improve productivity of tasks.

The new face of firefighting

To help overcome the communication challenges faced by today's firefighters, the 3M Scott Vision C5 Facepiece with Radio Direct Interface and Bone Conduction Headphone provides enhanced voice intelligibility during two-way radio communications.

It features a wider field of view to see more, a new regulator design to breathe easier, and optional bone conduction headphone technology to hear what matters. A removable head harness allows for easy cleaning to assist with exposure reduction efforts, while a single-reflex face seal is designed for enhanced comfort and easier donning. Bluetooth® enabled in-mask communications, powered by a lithium-ion rechargeable battery, provide enhanced voice intelligibility during two-way radio communications.

Welding Solutions

The 3M Speedglas G5-02 is the world's first welding helmet with a curved auto-darkening filter (ADF), designed to conform to the shape of a welder's head and enhance peripheral vision.

It's designed for professional TIG welders, also known as gas tungsten arch welding, offering high-performance and precision with a focus on ergonomics and functionality. The helmet features 3M's Speedglas Curved Glass Technology along with Natural Color Technology for more realistic colors during welding. t is equipped with four arc sensors and advanced electronics that ensure the filter switches reliably. The helmet's slim design includes a new venting system to reduce heat and humidity, improving comfort and weight distribution.

The curved ADF provides a 100% wider field of view compared to previous models, without the need for a wider helmet. includes Bluetooth connectivity for use with the 3M Connected Equipment App, allowing welders to program settings and track usage. The helmet is compatible with most 3M filtering facepieces and reusable respirators.

