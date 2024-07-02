Presidio Investors is pleased to announce the addition of Meredith Moss as their newest Operating Partner. Meredith brings a wealth of experience in the fintech sector, having held significant leadership roles, including CEO of Finomial, Managing Director at SEI, and Chairman of the Board at Alliant National Title Insurance Company.

Meredith Moss, Presidio Investors Operating Partner (Photo: Business Wire)

With an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA from Brown University, Meredith has demonstrated exceptional strategic vision and business acumen. At Finomial, she led the company to a successful acquisition by SEI, delivering substantial returns to investors. Her expertise in hedge funds, equities, and compliance has established her as a prominent figure in the industry.

Meredith's appointment as Operating Partner at Presidio Investors marks a pivotal step in the firm's growth strategy. Her leadership will be instrumental in driving innovation and operational excellence across the portfolio.

About Presidio Investors: Presidio Investors is a private equity firm focused on investing in middle-market companies. With a commitment to strategic growth and value creation, Presidio Investors partners with exceptional management teams to achieve long-term success.

