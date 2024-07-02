Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a global leader in digital business services, today announced that on June 27, 2024 it received the award for the best financial transaction 2023 from the Club des Trente, which since 1973 has brought together the CFOs of major French groups, for its acquisition of Majorel, completed in November 2023.

The Club des Trente's selection criteria included innovation, value creation, consistency with the company's strategy, quality of execution, and the impact of the operation on the social and economic environment.

The acquisition of Majorel for 3 billion euros enabled Teleperformance to broaden its presence in Europe, particularly in France and Germany, in several high-growth potential verticals, and in areas of high-value expertise.

Daniel Julien, founder and co-CEO of Teleperformance Group, said: "We are extremely proud to have received this prestigious award for the acquisition of Majorel. This operation, completed in record time, has strengthened Teleperformance's global leadership position and provides a new springboard for our future successes."

The award was presented in partnership with the auditing group Mazars and the auditing and consulting firm Deloitte, as well as the law firms Brandford Griffith and Cleary Gottlieb. The Club des Trente also joined forces with two press partners, the daily newspaper Les Echos and the weekly Option Finance, and with academic partner HEC Paris.

