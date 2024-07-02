Virbac finalizes minority shares' acquisition of Globion, an Indian poultry vaccines specialist

On June 21, we finalized the acquisition of Globion's minority shares, bringing our stake to 100%. As planned, this transaction follows the acquisition of a 74% majority stake concluded on November 1, 2023.

Founded in 2005, as a joint venture between Suguna Group, one of the leading Indian poultry conglomerates, and Lohmann Animal Health, a German poultry vaccines specialist, Globion has developed robust know-how and expertise in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of live and inactivated vaccines targeting a large array of avian pathogens.

Globion is based in Hyderabad where its industrial and R&D facilities employ around 120 full-time employees and generated approximately €12 million of revenue in 2023.

A lifelong commitment to animal health

At Virbac, we provide innovative solutions to veterinarians, farmers and animal owners in more than 100 countries around the world. Covering more than 50 species, our range of products and services enables us to diagnose, prevent and treat the majority of pathologies. Every day, we are committed to improving the quality of life of animals and to shaping the future of animal health together.

Contacts presse - Agence Libre Mullenlowe

Keïsha Tema - k.tema@libremullenlowe.fr - 07 63 18 59 03

Anne Da Silva Passos - a.dasilvapassos@libremullenlowe.fr - 07 60 53 99 28

Attachment