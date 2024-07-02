Design First Builders Acquired DDK Kitchen Design Group, Expanding Services in Meeting Northern Chicago Homeowners' Remodeling Needs

Acquisition of a North Shore Company

ITASCA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / Design First Builders, LLC, has announced the acquisition of DDK Kitchen Design Group, with offices in both Glenview IL and Wilmette IL. As a two-generation family-owned business, DDK Kitchen Design Group has built a strong reputation for excellence in kitchen remodeling over four decades.

Design First Residential Remodeling Logo

Builder

Dan Thompson, the founder of DDK Kitchen Design Group, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating: "I am delighted to join the Design First Builders family. Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with the values that have defined DDK Kitchen Design Group. I am thrilled at the expanded services and possibilities they will bring to the North shore homeowners."

Design First Builders, known for their design expertise, premium quality and excellent client satisfaction, see the transaction as a perfect match to continue DDK Kitchen Design Group's two-generation legacy, and expand service offerings in the Northern Chicago neighborhood. Design First Builders CEO Jordan Zhu remarked: "DDK and Design First teams have a lot in common: we always put customer experience at the front and center, caring for employees and partners, and focusing on quality, innovation and continuous improvements. We are very excited for this partnership, and the added services we could bring to the Northern communities in the Chicagoland area."

The acquisition of DDK Kitchen Design Group by Design First Builders, LLC completed in June 2024. Both companies are working closely to ensure a smooth transition for clients and employees alike.

Contact:

Heather Hudson

hhudson@d1builders.com

630-250 -7777

About Design First Builders:

Design First Builders is a long established residential remodeling company known for its commitment to integrity, innovation, and superior craftsmanship, consistently surpassing client expectations across various projects including new custom homes, kitchens, additions, basements, and bath designs in many neighborhoods like Elmhurst, Naperville, Hinsdale, Park Ridge and Arlington Heights. Their comprehensive services include an In-house Project Management System for accurate estimating, smooth transitions to architecture & interior design, and effective production and contractor management alignment. Additionally, their Custom Cabinet Manufacturing division offers extensive customization, significantly reduces lead times, maintains premium quality, and integrates a Standardized Communication Tool, providing clients with a customized portal for real-time job calendars, order tracking, and seamless communication. Design First Builders stands as a trusted partner in bringing architectural visions to life in the greater Chicagoland area.

About DDK Kitchen Design Group:

DDK Kitchen Design Group is a respected provider of premium kitchen design services known for creativity, quality craftsmanship, and exceptional customer service. DDK consistently exceeds client expectations, reflecting their unique vision and lifestyle. Clients in Wilmette, Winnetka, Highland Park, Glencoe and Glenview allow us to capture their vision and bring it to life. Their passion for expert design and client satisfaction have made them a leader in the industry. DDK continues to set the standard for innovative yet personalized kitchen designs.

Contact Information:

Heather Hudson

Director of Marketing

hhudson@d1builders.com

6302507777

SOURCE: Design First Builders

View the original press release on newswire.com.