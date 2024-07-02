CMG Financial's Melissa Harbourne and Candy Nowak Named 2024 HousingWire Women of Influence

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / CMG Financial's Chief of Staff, Melissa Harbourne and Chief Credit Officer, Candy Nowak have both been honored by HousingWire as 2024 Women of Influence. This annual award recognizes women in the housing industry who are making notable contributions to their companies and to the industry at large. Melissa and Candy were honored for their inspiring leadership, mentorship of future leaders, and their industry involvement.

"HousingWire is excited to announce the winners of the 2024 Women of Influence award, recognizing 100 women who are shaping and propelling the housing economy forward with their impressive achievements," wrote Lesley Collins, Program Manager for HousingWire's Editor's Choice Awards.

Women continue to lead the charge in a big way at CMG Financial. The company saw tremendous growth in 2023 and both winners played a critical part in CMG's standout year while other top lenders saw declines. Candy has been a pivotal leader during the past year, building a highly skilled team of underwriting specialists and credit decision-makers. With their support, 291 originators have surpassed their previous production numbers in just the past three months. In the past year, Melissa has been a key player in the preparation, planning, and execution of several acquisitions. Through her efforts, Melissa has incorporated over 1,300 new loan officers, operations specialists, marketing experts and sales employees. These additions resulted in a 73% increase in the number of loan officers and a 60% increase in total employee growth.

"Melissa and Candy have been instrumental to our growth and continued success over the past several years," said Chris George, CEO and President of CMG. "Their dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment is inspiring. I am honored to have both women on our executive management team and look forward to their continued impact within CMG."

Congratulations to Melissa and Candy! To read their full features, visit www.housingwire.com.

