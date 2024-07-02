River Cree Resort and Casino Selects Passport Technology's Lush Loyalty Platform and Mira Player Enrollment Kiosks

Marking the First International Placement of the Lush Loyalty Platform Outside of the United States

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / Passport Technology, a global leader in innovative payment technology and customer engagement solutions for the gaming industry, today announced River Cree Resort & Casino's selection of Passport's Lush® loyalty and rewards platform and Mira® player enrollment kiosks.





River Cree Resort & Casino





Passport's Lush loyalty platform provides sleek and innovative tools for casino operators to effectively drive player acquisition, player engagement, player retention, and tier progression through gamification, customizable player promotions and dynamic offers.

"River Cree Resort & Casino is Canada's premier gaming destination, and our players deserve the best experiences," stated Vik Mahajan, Chief Executive Officer for River Cree Resort & Casino. "For that reason, I am excited to partner with Lush® for an enhanced loyalty kiosk experience for our customers."

As the industry's first HTML5, cloud-based loyalty and rewards platform, operators can customize an unlimited number of branding, marketing, promotion, and gifting options through Lush's secure web application. River Cree's customers will benefit from patron self-service features, dynamic games library, comprehensive hotel offers, virtual drawings and enrollment and reprint via Lush® and Mira®.

"We are blessed and beyond excited to expand our partnership with River Cree beyond traditional ATM and quasi cash services," stated Diallo Gordon, Chief Executive Officer for Passport. "Vik and his leadership team have been outstanding to work with and we are looking forward to a long, collaborative relationship built on service. THANK YOU!"

"This is the first international placement of our loyalty platform, and we will remain aggressive across Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union," stated Chad Boynak, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer for Passport, "We have invested heavily in Canada, growing our staff and an office in Alberta, where we have unique cross-sell opportunities, not just here, but across our global book of business."

About Passport

Passport's pursuit of excellence is driven through diversity, inclusion, and collaboration as we strive to create opportunities for all stakeholders to thrive. Passport is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Through its privileged gaming licenses and payment sponsorships, Passport has securely and responsibly settled over $45 billion in funds to casino floors across the globe.

