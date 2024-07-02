Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Announces Launch of the NEWZ Token

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC PINK:NSAV), a leading Web3, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today the launch of the NEWZ token on Uniswap.

The NEWZ token has been introduced on Uniswap in collaboration with TheAlley.io https://www.thealley.io/. Designed as the primary utility token driving TheAlley.io ecosystem, the NEWZ token allows consumers to pay for goods and services using the DiVinciPay DEX plugin. Furthermore, the NEWZ token will be listed on the Company's NSAVx CEX Exchange https://nsavx.com/ on Monday, July 8, 2024, and will be integrated into the company's CEX payment platform, NSAVpay, offering another payment option for NSAV customers.

Tokenomics:

• Token Name: The NEWZ Token

• Symbol: NEWZ

• Token Contract Address: 0xff98e5581a5fe85c1c34222917de7522c87e40a1

• Decimals: 9

• Token Website: NEWZ Token (https://www.newztoken.io)

• Utility Website: TheAlley.io (https://www.thealley.io)

• Token Network: Ethereum (ERC20)

• Token Network URL: 0xff98e5581a5fe85c1c34222917de7522c87e40a1

• Liquidity Pool: Uniswap

• Pricing:

- Phase 1: $0.000006

- Phase 2: $0.015

- Phase 3: $0.10

• Holders:

- Phase 1: 5

- Phase 2: 40

- Phase 3: 150

• Token Supply: 500,000,000

• Held by DEV: 100,000,000

Token Utility: The NEWZ Token serves as the billing and payment token for TheAlley.io blockchain social media platform, facilitating transactions within the ecosystem.

Developer: DiVinciPay (https://www.divincipay.com)

Kevin Simon, CEO of NSAV, stated, "The partnership between NSAVx and TheAlley.io is rapidly developing and is significantly shaping how consumers connect socially on the blockchain. We are proud to assist TheAlley.io with the launch of their native NEWZ token. Since the launch, the price of the token has surged from $0.000006 to $0.015, and the liquidity pool has grown to over $33,000, increasing the market cap from $200,000 to over $7 million in less than two days."

About Net Savings Link, Inc.: NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the Web3, blockchain and digital asset industries. The Company drives innovation in the digital currency space by developing advanced blockchain technologies, digital assets, and market solutions that bridge the gap between traditional business frameworks and the future of decentralized technology. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

For further information please contact NSAVx.com at hello@nsavxmail.com

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at https://www.netsavingslinkinc.com

The NSAV CEX website can be accessed at https://nsavx.com/

TheAlley.io can be accessed at https://www.thealley.io

The AirdropX.co website can be accessed at https://www.airdropx.co/

The Swopx.io website can be accessed at https://www.swopx.io

The NSAV Stock information website can be accessed at https://www.nsavstock.com

The NSAVx Token website can be accessed at https://www.nsavxtoken.com/nsavx-token

The NSAVx Discord Server can be accessed at https://discord.com/invite/7Q2Vv5NmKd

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsav_tech

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

