SCS Global Services: Webinar: Preparing for an Unannounced Audit - How To Ensure Your Site Is Audit Ready Everyday

Date: July 9, 2024| Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00PM ET

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / SCS Global Services



Complimentary Webinar

Preparing for an Unannounced Audit - How to Ensure Your Site is Audit Ready Everyday

July 9, 2024 | 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

In this webinar, SCS Gloabl Services hopes to take the stress out of unannounced audits by providing your team with insight into the process and a deeper understanding of the certification requirements. Heena Patel, Director of Food Safety Consulting and Technical Services and Hilda Bryan, Sr. Auditing Manager for Food Safety Audits will explore how to prepare and empower your team to use continuous improvement mindset when conducting important internal audit activities. Join us to learn about the tips and tools for improving key stakeholder knowledge and culture when working towards improving your audit readiness and creating positive changes to how to prepare for the unexpected!

For inquiries, contact:

Shyama Devarajan

Senior Marketing Manager, SCS Global Services

sdevarajan@scsglobalservices.com

