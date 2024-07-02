Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.07.2024
02.07.2024 18:50 Uhr
SCS Global Services: Webinar: Preparing for an Unannounced Audit - How To Ensure Your Site Is Audit Ready Everyday

Date: July 9, 2024| Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00PM ET

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / SCS Global Services

Complimentary Webinar

Preparing for an Unannounced Audit - How to Ensure Your Site is Audit Ready Everyday

July 9, 2024 | 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

REGISTER

In this webinar, SCS Gloabl Services hopes to take the stress out of unannounced audits by providing your team with insight into the process and a deeper understanding of the certification requirements. Heena Patel, Director of Food Safety Consulting and Technical Services and Hilda Bryan, Sr. Auditing Manager for Food Safety Audits will explore how to prepare and empower your team to use continuous improvement mindset when conducting important internal audit activities. Join us to learn about the tips and tools for improving key stakeholder knowledge and culture when working towards improving your audit readiness and creating positive changes to how to prepare for the unexpected!

Secure your spot and register today!

REGISTER HERE FOR THE WEBINAR

By registering, you will get access to the webinar recording.

For inquiries, contact:

Shyama Devarajan
Senior Marketing Manager, SCS Global Services
sdevarajan@scsglobalservices.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on accesswire.com

