Ball Chain Mfg. Co, Inc.: Artist Travis Seeger Creates Stunning Kinetic Metal Sculpture Using Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Stainless Steel Ball Chain

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / Travis Seeger, a visionary artist based in Austin, Texas, is a metal sculptor who specializes in designing, fabricating and installing life sized kinetic tree sculptures. His latest masterpiece is a captivating piece crafted from Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (Ball Chain) quarter-inch stainless steel ball chain. Made from thousands of feet of gently swaying ball chain, the trees are in perpetual motion, responding to every breeze or gust of wind. This remarkable artwork not only exemplifies Mr. Seeger's artistic ingenuity but also showcases the innovative potential of stainless steel ball chain in contemporary sculpture.

Kinetic tree sculpture

Life size kinetic tree sculpture crafted from Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (Ball Chain) quarter-inch stainless steel ball chain. Photo © Travis Seeger and Foster Talge 2024

Mr. Seeger's decision to utilize over 2 miles of stainless steel ball chain highlights its unique properties that perfectly complement his artistic vision. When asked about his choice of material, Mr. Seeger explained, "The stainless steel ball chain's ability to remain untangled and its unmatched quality and consistency were pivotal in bringing this sculpture to life. Its smooth movement adds a dynamic element that enhances the overall aesthetic." The kinetic tree remained untangled as it was transported in an open trailer going over 70 miles per hour. This shows how impressive the stainless steel product from Ball Chain really is," said Mr. Seeger.

Interestingly, Mr. Seeger discovered the ideal supplier for his ball chain needs through an online search. "I found exactly what I needed and connected with Bill Taubner," Mr. Seeger shared. "Little did I know, Bill was the President of Ball Chain. I was thoroughly impressed with the exceptional customer service and expertise provided."

Developers, homeowners, landscapers, and architects will find inspiration in Mr. Seeger's kinetic sculpture, which seamlessly integrates artistry with functionality. The sculpture's fluid movement and meticulous craftsmanship underscore the versatility of stainless steel ball chain, making it suitable for a wide range of creative and practical applications.

Mr. Seeger's kinetic metal sculpture represents a testament to his innovative spirit and commitment to pushing artistic boundaries. Through his collaboration with Bill Taubner and Ball Chain, Mr. Seeger has demonstrated the transformative potential of materials in contemporary sculpture, inspiring audiences worldwide. "Their dedication to delivering high-quality products and meeting timelines was instrumental in this process from beginning to end," explains Mr. Seeger.

Ball Chain's metal curtain products are already used as architectural design elements under the product line ShimmerScreen®. Capturing light and defining space, ShimmerScreen is available in a variety of colors, shapes and finishes. Our motto is "Create Something New!" and many renowned architects have brought this vision to life using our ShimmerScreen line of ball chain. All Ball Chain products, including ShimmerScreen, are proudly made at the company's factory in Mount Vernon, New York, USA.

About Travis Seeger:

Based in Austin Texas, Foster Talge and Travis Seeger are metal sculptors that specialize in designing, fabricating and installing life-sized kinetic tree sculptures. Our trees are made of mild steel with the outer branches and tree canopy formed in stainless steel. Made from thousands of feet of gently swaying ball chain. Our trees are made of mild steel with the outer branches and tree canopy formed in stainless steel and thousands of feet of gently swaying ball chain.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA).

About ShimmerScreen® Products:

ShimmerScreen® is BCM Architectural's premier product line. Businesses and individual homeowners all over the world use our customizable metal ball chain for applications such as room dividers, window treatments, art installations and lighting fixtures, ShimmerScreen is currently on display in renowned restaurants, five-star hotels, fortune 500 corporate lobbies and celebrity residences.

