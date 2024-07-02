Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ETABLISSEMENTS MAUREL ET PROM (Paris:MAU) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:

67,664 shares

- 979,142.60

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,497

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,478

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 660,501 shares for 3,822,170.71

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 664,352 shares for 3,892,353.60

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:

71,515 shares

- 890,644.93

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,027

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,250

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,009,189 shares for 5,108,909.50

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,061,110 shares for 5,302,013.70

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

117,899 shares

- 671,391.40

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Achats Ventes Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR Total 1 497 660 501 3 822 170,71 1 478 664 352 3 892 353,60 02/01/2024 67 35 000 201 250,00 03/01/2024 28 16 000 87 200,00 25 16 000 88 160,00 04/01/2024 16 18 027 103 655,25 05/01/2024 17 11 000 61 600,00 2 1 000 5 610,00 08/01/2024 36 15 813 85 548,33 09/01/2024 6 4 000 21 080,00 2 1 000 5 300,00 10/01/2024 15 4 000 20 800,00 1 1 000 5 260,00 11/01/2024 5 4 000 20 600,00 8 4 000 20 920,00 12/01/2024 12 4 000 20 920,00 15/01/2024 23 5 377 28 444,33 16/01/2024 3 2 000 10 540,00 27 12 295 66 638,90 17/01/2024 14 7 000 36 960,00 11 5 000 26 700,00 18/01/2024 6 4 000 21 160,00 19/01/2024 2 2 000 10 660,00 16 6 000 32 280,00 22/01/2024 6 2 201 11 907,41 23/01/2024 3 1 000 5 380,00 4 2 799 15 282,54 24/01/2024 11 6 248 33 614,24 28 7 152 38 763,84 25/01/2024 32 23 848 134 979,68 26/01/2024 11 4 000 21 880,00 29/01/2024 16 10 000 57 100,00 30/01/2024 6 5 000 27 900,00 31/01/2024 11 5 000 27 800,00 01/02/2024 23 9 000 48 870,00 2 1 000 5 480,00 02/02/2024 17 7 752 41 163,12 3 2 000 10 620,00 05/02/2024 23 7 000 36 330,00 8 7 000 36 890,00 07/02/2024 16 7 000 36 400,00 08/02/2024 6 4 000 20 520,00 13 3 000 15 600,00 09/02/2024 21 6 000 31 740,00 12/02/2024 8 5 000 26 450,00 43 15 000 80 400,00 13/02/2024 14 8 000 43 040,00 17 6 009 32 448,60 14/02/2024 11 3 142 16 809,70 4 2 000 10 780,00 15/02/2024 1 999 5 334,66 17 8 991 49 090,86 16/02/2024 60 32 859 172 181,16 8 5 000 27 800,00 19/02/2024 36 16 000 79 520,00 22 12 000 60 240,00 20/02/2024 19 4 443 21 992,85 6 4 000 20 080,00 21/02/2024 7 2 557 12 478,16 18 6 000 29 940,00 22/02/2024 10 5 000 25 300,00 23/02/2024 7 3 141 15 579,36

Achats Ventes Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR Total 1 497 660 501 3 822 170,71 1 478 664 352 3 892 353,60 26/02/2024 2 1 000 4 960,00 27/02/2024 4 2 475 12 424,50 28/02/2024 18 5 525 27 680,25 6 3 000 15 120,00 29/02/2024 19 7 859 38 902,05 4 3 000 15 000,00 01/03/2024 32 16 000 77 440,00 36 20 000 99 600,00 04/03/2024 33 17 262 86 482,62 19 9 000 45 540,00 05/03/2024 11 8 738 42 554,06 9 5 100 25 041,00 06/03/2024 1 8 39,20 24 7 900 39 421,00 07/03/2024 13 5 000 24 850,00 32 16 647 85 898,52 08/03/2024 14 5 429 28 882,28 11/03/2024 10 5 034 26 227,14 1 924 4 878,72 12/03/2024 3 2 000 10 340,00 16 7 000 36 890,00 13/03/2024 16 5 642 30 128,28 14/03/2024 1 1 000 5 420,00 12 5 000 27 100,00 15/03/2024 4 2 000 10 820,00 9 4 000 22 040,00 18/03/2024 5 2 000 10 780,00 19/03/2024 20 5 475 30 276,75 20/03/2024 16 6 000 33 000,00 4 2 000 11 100,00 21/03/2024 2 1 000 5 500,00 12 5 025 27 989,25 22/03/2024 12 3 000 16 410,00 25/03/2024 4 1 000 5 420,00 10 4 000 22 040,00 26/03/2024 3 1 000 5 500,00 10 4 000 22 280,00 27/03/2024 20 3 005 16 587,60 8 3 263 18 142,28 28/03/2024 6 4 000 22 120,00 13 4 737 26 527,20 02/04/2024 18 10 000 57 100,00 03/04/2024 15 5 000 29 150,00 04/04/2024 4 2 000 11 620,00 5 619 3 639,72 05/04/2024 37 15 537 92 600,52 08/04/2024 16 5 844 35 940,60 09/04/2024 19 9 000 54 090,00 8 5 000 30 300,00 10/04/2024 4 1 552 9 358,56 10 4 000 24 360,00 11/04/2024 42 15 000 93 450,00 12/04/2024 25 11 711 75 535,95 15/04/2024 11 5 294 33 881,60 5 3 000 19 860,00 16/04/2024 26 14 706 92 500,74 2 1 000 6 480,00 17/04/2024 9 5 075 31 465,00 18/04/2024 18 7 925 48 580,25 8 7 000 44 030,00 19/04/2024 16 7 448 45 060,40 8 3 000 18 450,00 22/04/2024 14 7 000 42 280,00 2 1 000 6 120,00

Achats Ventes Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR Total 1 497 660 501 3 822 170,71 1 478 664 352 3 892 353,60 24/04/2024 23 10 000 63 000,00 25/04/2024 19 7 470 45 940,50 26/04/2024 1 1 000 6 100,00 11 4 000 24 760,00 29/04/2024 14 5 000 30 400,00 6 3 000 18 450,00 30/04/2024 30 13 000 78 260,00 4 1 000 6 140,00 02/05/2024 36 11 000 64 680,00 4 2 736 16 169,76 03/05/2024 37 12 264 73 706,64 06/05/2024 56 29 000 185 020,00 07/05/2024 11 3 400 22 168,00 08/05/2024 12 8 000 51 360,00 2 1 000 6 440,00 09/05/2024 8 5 000 31 850,00 1 500 3 200,00 10/05/2024 16 7 500 48 675,00 13/05/2024 6 4 000 25 800,00 7 2 000 13 000,00 14/05/2024 1 1 000 6 460,00 5 3 000 19 560,00 15/05/2024 24 9 000 58 140,00 14 7 000 45 500,00 16/05/2024 14 9 000 57 420,00 24 8 000 51 520,00 17/05/2024 2 2 000 13 160,00 39 17 600 116 512,00 20/05/2024 11 8 112 54 025,92 20 5 000 33 600,00 21/05/2024 66 18 488 123 130,08 15 6 202 41 677,44 22/05/2024 56 15 000 97 950,00 23/05/2024 1 1 000 6 500,00 20 9 000 59 130,00 24/05/2024 12 5 000 33 000,00 6 3 000 19 860,00 27/05/2024 3 1 000 6 580,00 37 13 798 92 584,58 28/05/2024 19 8 000 53 520,00 1 1 000 6 720,00 29/05/2024 8 3 000 19 860,00 24 9 000 61 020,00 30/05/2024 17 8 000 52 480,00 1 1 000 6 600,00 31/05/2024 13 3 000 19 710,00 11 5 000 33 150,00 03/06/2024 5 2 000 13 240,00 19 9 000 60 840,00 04/06/2024 54 23 000 146 280,00 05/06/2024 4 2 000 12 460,00 06/06/2024 1 1 000 6 260,00 5 3 000 18 960,00 07/06/2024 7 4 000 25 160,00 3 5 000 31 800,00 10/06/2024 17 7 000 43 610,00 12 7 000 44 030,00 11/06/2024 6 1 816 11 458,96 23 12 000 76 920,00 12/06/2024 2 2 000 12 620,00 13/06/2024 24 11 810 74 403,00 9 3 000 19 320,00 14/06/2024 19 11 000 67 650,00 17/06/2024 33 7 000 42 700,00 14 9 000 55 800,00 Achats Ventes Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR Total 1 497 660 501 3 822 170,71 1 478 664 352 3 892 353,60 18/06/2024 8 4 000 24 920,00 15 7 000 44 310,00 19/06/2024 19 6 000 37 620,00 20/06/2024 2 1 000 6 240,00 12 6 000 37 980,00 21/06/2024 31 16 000 99 040,00 1 1 000 6 340,00 24/06/2024 1 1 000 6 120,00 2 1 000 6 180,00 25/06/2024 9 3 000 18 420,00 14 5 000 31 200,00 26/06/2024 18 7 000 42 420,00 3 1 810 11 167,70 27/06/2024 17 5 945 36 026,70 11 2 990 18 239,00 28/06/2024 16 4 000 24 280,00 25 6 000 36 780,00

This document may contain forecasts regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forecasts contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These forecasts are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

SBF 120 CAC Mid 60 CAC Mid Small CAC All-Tradable Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070 Bloomberg MAU.FP Reuters MAUP.PA

