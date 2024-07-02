Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between ETABLISSEMENTS MAUREL ET PROM (Paris:MAU) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:
67,664 shares
- 979,142.60
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,497
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,478
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 660,501 shares for 3,822,170.71
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 664,352 shares for 3,892,353.60
As a reminder
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:
71,515 shares
- 890,644.93
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,027
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,250
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,009,189 shares for 5,108,909.50
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,061,110 shares for 5,302,013.70
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
117,899 shares
- 671,391.40
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Achats
Ventes
Nombre de
Nombre de
Capitaux en EUR
Nombre de
Nombre de
Capitaux en EUR
Total
1 497
660 501
3 822 170,71
1 478
664 352
3 892 353,60
02/01/2024
67
35 000
201 250,00
03/01/2024
28
16 000
87 200,00
25
16 000
88 160,00
04/01/2024
16
18 027
103 655,25
05/01/2024
17
11 000
61 600,00
2
1 000
5 610,00
08/01/2024
36
15 813
85 548,33
09/01/2024
6
4 000
21 080,00
2
1 000
5 300,00
10/01/2024
15
4 000
20 800,00
1
1 000
5 260,00
11/01/2024
5
4 000
20 600,00
8
4 000
20 920,00
12/01/2024
12
4 000
20 920,00
15/01/2024
23
5 377
28 444,33
16/01/2024
3
2 000
10 540,00
27
12 295
66 638,90
17/01/2024
14
7 000
36 960,00
11
5 000
26 700,00
18/01/2024
6
4 000
21 160,00
19/01/2024
2
2 000
10 660,00
16
6 000
32 280,00
22/01/2024
6
2 201
11 907,41
23/01/2024
3
1 000
5 380,00
4
2 799
15 282,54
24/01/2024
11
6 248
33 614,24
28
7 152
38 763,84
25/01/2024
32
23 848
134 979,68
26/01/2024
11
4 000
21 880,00
29/01/2024
16
10 000
57 100,00
30/01/2024
6
5 000
27 900,00
31/01/2024
11
5 000
27 800,00
01/02/2024
23
9 000
48 870,00
2
1 000
5 480,00
02/02/2024
17
7 752
41 163,12
3
2 000
10 620,00
05/02/2024
23
7 000
36 330,00
8
7 000
36 890,00
07/02/2024
16
7 000
36 400,00
08/02/2024
6
4 000
20 520,00
13
3 000
15 600,00
09/02/2024
21
6 000
31 740,00
12/02/2024
8
5 000
26 450,00
43
15 000
80 400,00
13/02/2024
14
8 000
43 040,00
17
6 009
32 448,60
14/02/2024
11
3 142
16 809,70
4
2 000
10 780,00
15/02/2024
1
999
5 334,66
17
8 991
49 090,86
16/02/2024
60
32 859
172 181,16
8
5 000
27 800,00
19/02/2024
36
16 000
79 520,00
22
12 000
60 240,00
20/02/2024
19
4 443
21 992,85
6
4 000
20 080,00
21/02/2024
7
2 557
12 478,16
18
6 000
29 940,00
22/02/2024
10
5 000
25 300,00
23/02/2024
7
3 141
15 579,36
Achats
Ventes
Nombre de
Nombre de
Capitaux en EUR
Nombre de
Nombre de
Capitaux en EUR
Total
1 497
660 501
3 822 170,71
1 478
664 352
3 892 353,60
26/02/2024
2
1 000
4 960,00
27/02/2024
4
2 475
12 424,50
28/02/2024
18
5 525
27 680,25
6
3 000
15 120,00
29/02/2024
19
7 859
38 902,05
4
3 000
15 000,00
01/03/2024
32
16 000
77 440,00
36
20 000
99 600,00
04/03/2024
33
17 262
86 482,62
19
9 000
45 540,00
05/03/2024
11
8 738
42 554,06
9
5 100
25 041,00
06/03/2024
1
8
39,20
24
7 900
39 421,00
07/03/2024
13
5 000
24 850,00
32
16 647
85 898,52
08/03/2024
14
5 429
28 882,28
11/03/2024
10
5 034
26 227,14
1
924
4 878,72
12/03/2024
3
2 000
10 340,00
16
7 000
36 890,00
13/03/2024
16
5 642
30 128,28
14/03/2024
1
1 000
5 420,00
12
5 000
27 100,00
15/03/2024
4
2 000
10 820,00
9
4 000
22 040,00
18/03/2024
5
2 000
10 780,00
19/03/2024
20
5 475
30 276,75
20/03/2024
16
6 000
33 000,00
4
2 000
11 100,00
21/03/2024
2
1 000
5 500,00
12
5 025
27 989,25
22/03/2024
12
3 000
16 410,00
25/03/2024
4
1 000
5 420,00
10
4 000
22 040,00
26/03/2024
3
1 000
5 500,00
10
4 000
22 280,00
27/03/2024
20
3 005
16 587,60
8
3 263
18 142,28
28/03/2024
6
4 000
22 120,00
13
4 737
26 527,20
02/04/2024
18
10 000
57 100,00
03/04/2024
15
5 000
29 150,00
04/04/2024
4
2 000
11 620,00
5
619
3 639,72
05/04/2024
37
15 537
92 600,52
08/04/2024
16
5 844
35 940,60
09/04/2024
19
9 000
54 090,00
8
5 000
30 300,00
10/04/2024
4
1 552
9 358,56
10
4 000
24 360,00
11/04/2024
42
15 000
93 450,00
12/04/2024
25
11 711
75 535,95
15/04/2024
11
5 294
33 881,60
5
3 000
19 860,00
16/04/2024
26
14 706
92 500,74
2
1 000
6 480,00
17/04/2024
9
5 075
31 465,00
18/04/2024
18
7 925
48 580,25
8
7 000
44 030,00
19/04/2024
16
7 448
45 060,40
8
3 000
18 450,00
22/04/2024
14
7 000
42 280,00
2
1 000
6 120,00
Achats
Ventes
Nombre de
Nombre de
Capitaux en EUR
Nombre de
Nombre de
Capitaux en EUR
Total
1 497
660 501
3 822 170,71
1 478
664 352
3 892 353,60
24/04/2024
23
10 000
63 000,00
25/04/2024
19
7 470
45 940,50
26/04/2024
1
1 000
6 100,00
11
4 000
24 760,00
29/04/2024
14
5 000
30 400,00
6
3 000
18 450,00
30/04/2024
30
13 000
78 260,00
4
1 000
6 140,00
02/05/2024
36
11 000
64 680,00
4
2 736
16 169,76
03/05/2024
37
12 264
73 706,64
06/05/2024
56
29 000
185 020,00
07/05/2024
11
3 400
22 168,00
08/05/2024
12
8 000
51 360,00
2
1 000
6 440,00
09/05/2024
8
5 000
31 850,00
1
500
3 200,00
10/05/2024
16
7 500
48 675,00
13/05/2024
6
4 000
25 800,00
7
2 000
13 000,00
14/05/2024
1
1 000
6 460,00
5
3 000
19 560,00
15/05/2024
24
9 000
58 140,00
14
7 000
45 500,00
16/05/2024
14
9 000
57 420,00
24
8 000
51 520,00
17/05/2024
2
2 000
13 160,00
39
17 600
116 512,00
20/05/2024
11
8 112
54 025,92
20
5 000
33 600,00
21/05/2024
66
18 488
123 130,08
15
6 202
41 677,44
22/05/2024
56
15 000
97 950,00
23/05/2024
1
1 000
6 500,00
20
9 000
59 130,00
24/05/2024
12
5 000
33 000,00
6
3 000
19 860,00
27/05/2024
3
1 000
6 580,00
37
13 798
92 584,58
28/05/2024
19
8 000
53 520,00
1
1 000
6 720,00
29/05/2024
8
3 000
19 860,00
24
9 000
61 020,00
30/05/2024
17
8 000
52 480,00
1
1 000
6 600,00
31/05/2024
13
3 000
19 710,00
11
5 000
33 150,00
03/06/2024
5
2 000
13 240,00
19
9 000
60 840,00
04/06/2024
54
23 000
146 280,00
05/06/2024
4
2 000
12 460,00
06/06/2024
1
1 000
6 260,00
5
3 000
18 960,00
07/06/2024
7
4 000
25 160,00
3
5 000
31 800,00
10/06/2024
17
7 000
43 610,00
12
7 000
44 030,00
11/06/2024
6
1 816
11 458,96
23
12 000
76 920,00
12/06/2024
2
2 000
12 620,00
13/06/2024
24
11 810
74 403,00
9
3 000
19 320,00
14/06/2024
19
11 000
67 650,00
17/06/2024
33
7 000
42 700,00
14
9 000
55 800,00
Achats
Ventes
Nombre de
Nombre de
Capitaux en EUR
Nombre de
Nombre de
Capitaux en EUR
Total
1 497
660 501
3 822 170,71
1 478
664 352
3 892 353,60
18/06/2024
8
4 000
24 920,00
15
7 000
44 310,00
19/06/2024
19
6 000
37 620,00
20/06/2024
2
1 000
6 240,00
12
6 000
37 980,00
21/06/2024
31
16 000
99 040,00
1
1 000
6 340,00
24/06/2024
1
1 000
6 120,00
2
1 000
6 180,00
25/06/2024
9
3 000
18 420,00
14
5 000
31 200,00
26/06/2024
18
7 000
42 420,00
3
1 810
11 167,70
27/06/2024
17
5 945
36 026,70
11
2 990
18 239,00
28/06/2024
16
4 000
24 280,00
25
6 000
36 780,00
This document may contain forecasts regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forecasts contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These forecasts are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.
Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris
SBF 120 CAC Mid 60 CAC Mid Small CAC All-Tradable Eligible PEA-PME and SRD
Isin FR0000051070 Bloomberg MAU.FP Reuters MAUP.PA
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240702877203/en/
Contacts:
Maurel Prom
Shareholder/Investor Relations
T: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45
ir@maureletprom.fr
NewCap
Press/Investor Relations
T: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53
maureletprom@newcap.eu
www.maureletprom.fr