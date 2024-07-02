Customer Experience Futurist Blake Morgan Publishes Second Book with HarperCollins Leadership, Offers Insights for Meeting The Needs of The Modern Customer

Renowned speaker and author Blake Morgan unpacks the intricacies of the modern customer in her newest book, The 8 Laws of Customer-Focused Leadership .

With Amazon Prime Day slated for July 16th and 17th, brands across the United States are scrambling to make themselves stand out. In The 8 Laws of Customer-Focused Leadership , Morgan offers leaders and customer experience teams alike the answers to winning customer loyalty, increasing both long and short term revenue, and building brands that become household names.

In a rapidly changing world, one thing remains clear: customers are increasingly difficult to understand and no longer feel loyal to any particular brand or company. In fact, Deloitte reported in their 2024 Consumer Review that two thirds of consumers belong to at least one customer loyalty program, but the vast majority remain dormant. Activating consumer loyalty, then, becomes a question beyond points and prizes.

As Morgan argues in her book, companies must adopt a new approach that prioritizes customer focused leadership, a practice that must start from within a strong organization. The book covers key tools including building detailed customer experience strategies, integrating AI into the customer journey, and exceeding profit expectations by focusing on both short and long term profits.

Blake Morgan, author of 8 Laws of Customer-Focused Leadership and customer experience futurist.

Blake Morgan is a customer experience futurist. As one of the most prevalent thought leaders in the space, Morgan has worked with leading companies such as Meta, Coca-Cola, Genentech, and more, solving pressing client experience pain points across industries. Blake is the bestselling author of "The Customer of the Future" which in 2020 was named by Business Insider as a top 20 book for executives solving customer related issues during COVID. Her upcoming book, "The Eight Laws of Customer-Focused Leadership," is already breaking ground as a must-read in the industry.

Blake's expertise has been featured in prominent publications including CNBC , Harvard Business Review , Forbes , and more.

"Blake's new book serves as a compass for leaders at all levels, guiding us towards creating unforgettable customer experiences through empathy, innovation, and strategic foresight." - Donna Morris, Chief People Officer at Walmart.

In the spirit of the competitive landscape many brands face, Morgan offers comprehensive insights into the customer journey, GenAI's role in the customer experience, and where company leadership can make a large difference in building brand loyalty.

"68% of customers will switch loyalty for a more personalized experience, and AI is making it happen," writes Morgan in a recent LinkedIn post , "It's clear that brands are leveraging AI to connect with customers on a truly individual level, fostering deeper engagement and loyalty through tailored experiences. If you're not yet exploring the potential of AI for your marketing strategy, it's time to start. Your customers and your business will benefit."

For more information on how to acquire this indispensable guide for the future of customer experience, or to learn more about Blake Morgan and her contributions to the field, please visit HarperCollins Leadership.

